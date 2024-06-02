Suits‘ Final Season Is (Finally) Headed to Netflix — Find Out When

Suits‘ ninth and final season is at long last Netflix-bound in the U.S.

The streamer announced Sunday at the ATX TV Festival — where cast members Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer took part in a reunion panel — that Season 9 will drop stateside on July 1. The former USA Network procedural’s farewell season was previously only available in the U.S. on Peacock.

Since its first eight seasons landed on Netflix one year ago, Suits has been breaking streaming records left and right. The renewed popularity of the show has led NBC to fast-track a new iteration of the franchise, titled Suits: LA (here’s everything we know about the latest offshoot.)

Suits Season 9 — which originally aired on USA Network in 2019 — found the firm in a state of flux after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Gabriel Macht). After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna.

