Suits' final season gets Netflix US release date in July

Suits' final season has finally landed a release date at Netflix US.

Fans based on the other side of the pond have been waiting to find out when they would be able to complete their Suits binge with season 9, first released in 2019 and currently unavailable on streaming in the US.

Suits seasons 1-8 are the only chapters streamable in the US at present, while all nine seasons are available in the rest of the world.

The wait is almost over as Tudum by Netflix has announced the final instalment in the beloved legal drama will drop on the platform on July 1.

Getty Images/USA Network

Related: Suits star Sarah Rafferty reveals cast group chat response to Netflix success

When Netflix added Suits to its catalogue last year, viewers flocked to the site to watch all episodes, contributing to a surge in the show's popularity.

Starring Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht, the show spent four weeks in Netflix's TV top 10, repeatedly breaking its own streaming records over the summer of 2023.

Following the unexpected streaming success of the show, creator Aaron Korsh has developed a spin-off set in the same universe as the main series but featuring brand-new characters.

Getty Images/USA Network

Arrow's Stephen Amell will star in Suits: LA as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to build his own law firm with old friend Stuart Lane (played by The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt).

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career," the series' synopsis reads.



Getty Images/USA Network

Related: Suits knocked off the top of streaming charts by unlikely comedy



"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

"All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."



Amell and McDermitt will be joined by an ensemble cast including The L Word: Generation Q's Lex Scott Davis, One Tree Hill's Bryan Greenberg and Zoey 101 star Victoria Justice.

Suits season 9 becomes available to stream on Netflix US from July 1. Seasons 1-8 are currently available on the same platform. Seasons 1-9 are available on the streamer in the rest of the world now.

You Might Also Like