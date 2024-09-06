Summer 2024 hottest ever recorded on the planet, EU climate change monitor says

Scientists have confirmed that summer 2024 broke global heat records for the second consecutive year, making 2024 likely to be the hottest year in recorded history. Data from Copernicus, Europe’s climate change service, shows June to August as the hottest period since records began in 1940.

Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth's hottest on record, making it even more likely that this year will end up as the warmest humanity has measured, European climate service Copernicus reported Friday.

And if this sounds familiar, that's because the records the globe shattered were set just last year as human-caused climate change, with a temporary boost from an El Nino, keeps dialing up temperatures and extreme weather, scientists said.

The northern meteorological summer — June, July and August — averaged 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Copernicus. That's 0.03 degrees Celsius (0.05 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the old record in 2023.

Copernicus records go back to 1940, but American, British and Japanese records, which start in the mid-19th century, show the last decade has been the hottest since regular measurements were taken and likely in about 120,000 years, according to some scientists.

The Augusts of both 2024 and 2023 tied for the hottest Augusts globally at 16.82 degrees Celsius (62.27 degrees Fahrenheit). July was the first time in more than a year that the world did not set a record, a tad behind 2023, but because June 2024 was so much hotter than June 2023, this summer as a whole was the hottest, Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo said.

These aren't just numbers in a record book, but weather that hurts people, climate scientists said.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Heatwaves strain power grids in southern and eastern Europe, fuel wildfires

Global temperature streak continues with record heat in April

Extreme heat will likely kill nearly five times more people by 2050