Autumn-like chill continues, more above-seasonal temperatures on the horizon

Record-breaking rainfall and a surprise tornado stole the show in southern Ontario over the weekend.

Toronto-Pearson International Airport reported that 128.4 mm of rain has fallen on Saturday, making it the rainiest day on record for the airport. Saturday also brought Pearson's rainfall total for the summer up to 475.8 mm, smashing the previous record for the region's rainiest summer on record.

Toronto Pearson Rainiest Summer on Record

The excess moisture in the atmosphere that was responsible for the flooding storms on Saturday has now left the province, opening up the region for below-seasonal temperatures to slide in.

Southern Ontario to get an early taste of fall temperatures

An upper-level area of low pressure will linger over the province through the mid-week, creating a trough for cooler temperatures to sink into.

Eastern Canada upper level trough Aug 19 2024

Temperatures across the region will struggle to get up to 20 degrees on Tuesday, making it the coolest day anyone has seen all month.

Temperatures in Toronto and the rest of the GTA are expected to stay below 20°C on Tuesday, which would make it the lowest daytime high seen since June 11. Typically at this time of year, daytime temperatures in the GTA stay around the 25-degree mark.

Southern Ontario Tuesday daytime highs Aug 19 2024

Further north in Cottage Country, temperatures will also struggle to reach 20°C, with daytime highs staying in the mid-teens.

Cooler daytime highs also mean cooler nighttime lows, although in the GTA the lows will not reach the lowest we've seen this month.

Southern Ontario Tuesday nighttime lows Aug 19 2024

Closer to Cottage Country, however, will see Tuesday's overnight temperatures dipping to around 10 degrees. Some folks may have to turn their heat on for the first time this summer to stay warm while sleeping.

Have no to fear summer fans, warmth enters the picture once again. By Wednesday, that stubborn upper trough will drift into New England, and in it’s wake a ridge of high pressure begins to build across northern Ontario.

