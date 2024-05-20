Summer feeding programs for children in Spartanburg, South Carolina
The last day of school for students in Spartanburg County is on Thursday, May 23, and summer camp starts on June 3.
The last day of school for students in Spartanburg County is on Thursday, May 23, and summer camp starts on June 3.
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an appeal from a group of parents who claimed their suburban Washington-area school district was hiding transgender support plans involving their children.
What about the senior citizens or homeless people who didn’t make a mistake to get themselves incarcerated? | Opinion
Yahushua Robinson was an energetic boy who jumped and danced his way through life. Then, a physical education teacher instructed the 12-year-old to run outside on a day when the temperature climbed to 107 degrees.
President Biden spoke about the Israel-Hamas war during his commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday.
The UCLA Academic Senate rejected censuring and making a no confidence statement against university Chancellor Gene Block amid mounting criticism of his handling of a campus pro-Palestinian encampment that was violently attacked by counterprotesters.
More people moving to the Treasure Valley has not translated to increased student enrollment, forcing districts to consider closing schools.
From sock hops and bell bottoms to low-rise jeans and TikTok dance challenges, each generation has many characteristics and trends that set it apart from the next.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Dartmouth College graduate student who has not been seen in days, according to police.
Pro-Palestinian student protests against the war in Gaza have come to a head in France at Sciences Po – the prestigious international relations school – where students continue to stage demonstrations and the government has become involved, pressuring the university to forcibly shut them down. This comes as protests have erupted on campuses across the United States, but the scale, scope and politics are unique to France. Debates and demonstrations began at Sciences Po soon after Hamas’ attack on
The Supreme Court ruling ended the “separate but equal” doctrine, but 70 years later school segregation is growing in major cities.
Mary Mcleod Bethune Elementary Graduation
AI educational tools are helping students with their ABC's and SATs. But can they replace teachers?
Pro-Palestinian protesters ignored a request by Drexel University's president to disband their encampment on Monday as arrests linked to campus demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war surpassed the 3,000 mark nationwide. Drexel's Philadelphia campus remained on lockdown, with classes being held virtually as police kept watch over the demonstration on the school's Korman Quad.
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
Antiques Roadshow expert John Benjamin was left stunned over a "never seen before" item with a huge valuation that prompted gasps from the crowd…
The US-made Bell 212 that crashed on Sunday with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several members of their entourage on board was most likely purchased during the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Costner is dad to seven kids — Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
This woman has serious range.
I kept calling my doctor’s office for updates, but the receptionist told me he was busy.