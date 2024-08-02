Summer holidays in London: the best free activities for kids

Children: often hard work and incredibly expensive. But school is out and summer is happening, and so parents must prepare. Thankfully, there is much to do, with much of it free; ways to expend all that energy and keep youngsters occupied.

From museum tours to exhibitions, water-based adventures to crazy golf, here’s what to do with children without breaking the bank. If, on the other hand, you’re just looking for inspiration, read our big guide to the summer holidays here.

Young V&A

In Bethnal Green, the Museum of Childhood reopened in 2023 with a new name: the Young V&A – and earlier this summer it deservedly won the Art Fund Museum of the Year. It offers exhibitions, interactive games, gallery space, immersive craft workshops and plenty more besides. On now, an installation inspired by Japanese manga art.

Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9PA, vam.ac.uk/young

Golf in Canary Wharf

(Sean Pollock)

Free minigolf? In Canary Wharf? That’s right. The artists Craig Redman and Karl Maier have transformed Montgomery Square into a fun and engaging nine-hole course. It’s suitable for adults and children alike, but it’s free between noon-6pm and children are welcome to swing by before the office workers descend once they’ve fired off their last email (bookable for groups 6pm onwards).

Montgomery Square, E14 5FW, craigandkarl.com

The Secret Garden

(Ian Berry)

An uncountable number of children have read the Secret Garden, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 classic. At the Garden Museum on the Southbank are a host of games, trails, and activities for under-18s, each one centred on the flora and fauna in the novel, but in an urban setting and with sustainability entwined.

Until 4 September 5 Lambeth Palace Road, SE1 7LB, gardenmuseum.org.uk

Summer Sounds

(King's Cross)

“Family Sunday” sessions are taking place at Coal Drops Yard over two successive weekends in August, ideal for younger music fans. Between 1-6pm, musicians will play alongside dancers and performers, with a focus on sounds from around the world, including jazz, folk and flamenco. Something for adults comes in the evening.

Until 21 August, Stable Street N1C 4DQ kingscross.co.uk

Summer Splash

(Royal Docks)

A shallow end in a huge lido for swimming, massive sandpits for sandcastle building, “Mermaid Mondays” and storytelling workshops are among the jazzy and action-packed activities at Royal Victoria Docks. The Kids Summer Splash will also host immersive theatre, musical performances, and there’s plenty of food and drink stands.

Between 15-21 August, Royal Victoria Dock custom house E16 1XL, royaldocks.london

Summer on the Square

(National Gallery)

At the National Gallery, Summer on the Square involves kids of all ages, with sculpture, sketching, collage, and drawing, all based on masterpieces exhibited at the attraction. This year, the theme is “curious creatures”, and artists Bethan Durie and Amy Leung will be there to help with creations.

Until 29 August, Trafalgar Square, WC2N 5DN, nationalgallery.org.uk

Children's Day at the Notting Hill Carnival

(PA)

While the Carnival of Monday might be a little full on for youngsters, the Sunday is built for kids. The Children’s Parade encourages dressing up, and the atmosphere is joyful and celebratory. Head down, boogie to a steel band, and raise your hands for carnival.

August 25, Notting Hill, nhcarnival.org

Short stories

(PA)

Canary Wharf has joined forces with Penguin Books to re-launch its popular Short Story Stations. From now, new stories, poems and extracts will be available to print at each station in Crossrail Place Roof Garden. Each story has been written by top authors including Salman Rushdie, Lavina Mehta, Sathnam Sanghera, and Naina Kumar.

Crossrail Place, E14 5AB, canarywharf.com

Painting at Tate Modern

This summer everyone has the chance to get painting in Tate Modern’s iconic Turbine Hall. Turner Prize winning artist Oscar Murillo has put up vast canvases and is inviting visitors to get painting. The kids will surely thrill at the chance to be let loose with a paint brush in such venerable surroundings.

Until August 26, Bankside, tate.org.uk

Portrait making at the National Portrait Gallery

(Olivier Hess)

The NPG is looking rather swish these days after a major refurb and rehang, and it’s also welcoming families this summer for an arts and craft festival called Framing Faces. As part of the Herbert Smith Freehills Portrait Award (the old BP Award) every day there is a series of workshops based on creating portraits – over the week it covers everything from block print portraits to felt faces, 3D paper portraits to collage.

Running from August 5 to 9, St Martin’s Place, npg.org.uk

Our Street at the Barbican

This month the Curve space in the Barbican has been transformed into a community space, an “imagery avenue” full of playful games from hopscotch to hula-hooping, from board games to crafting. The free programme, called Our Street, includes workshops, a family rave and street parties.

Until August 23, Silk Street, barbican.org.uk

Natural History Museum

Obviously you’re never too old to get excited about a visit to the Dinosaurs gallery in the NHM with its roaring T-rex, as well as other exciting free displays include the Volcanoes and Earthquakes gallery. The South Kensington venue is also running family activities throughout the summer from pond dipping to nature-themed arts and crafts.

Cromwell Road, nhm.ac.uk