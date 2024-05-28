Summer slim down? Get the help you need to lose weight with Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss

SWNS

A 52-year-old mum who was trolled for looking 82 and "haggard" says women don't like to see others doing well. Nerys Middleton was shocked at the comments when she put a TikTok video up asking 'how old do I look?'. She said the comments ranged from people saying she looked as young as 30 to 82. Nerys says "vile" trolls told her she was "full of Botox" and to "show us your neck". The mum-of-one is confident in herself but was saddened by the abuse online - especially from other women. Nerys, who works in nursing, from Chester, Cheshire, said: "The comments raged from early 30s to 82."