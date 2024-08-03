Summer stickiness and minimal rain chances

CBC

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it now considers eight of the more than 320 fires burning across the province as wildfires of note as crews prepare for hot and dry conditions in the south of the province over the long weekend.The Dunn Creek fire, about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, and the Sitkum Creek fire northeast of Vernon were added to the list of wildfires of note, a designation meaning they are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety or infrastructure.Kamloops Fire Cent