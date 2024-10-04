Summerhill Market deli meat products test positive for Listeria: Toronto Public Health

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes is the species that causes Listeriosis. (Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock - image credit)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating after it identified two confirmed cases of Listeria in the city and found the bacteria in the grocery chain Summerhill Market's deli meat.

The affected ready-to-eat deli meat products were sold at Summerhill on or before Thursday, TPH said in a news release issued Friday. The products will also have a label indicating they were packaged at 446 Summerhill Avenue, TPH said.

Impacted products were sold at the following Summerhill locations, according to TPH:

446 Summerhill Ave.

1054 Mount Pleasant Rd.

484 Eglinton Ave. W.

1014 Bathurst St.

3609 Dundas St. W.

32 Wellington St. W., Aurora

TPH says shoppers who bought the products should immediately throw them out or return them to the store. Anyone who ate the products should watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if they appear, TPH said.

Symptoms can start as early as three days or as late as 70 days after eating contaminated food or drink, TPH said. They can include fever, nausea, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, constipation and muscle aches. TPH said in severe cases, the bacteria can spread to the nervous system and lead to stiff neck, confusion, headache and loss of balance.

The warning comes after three Canadians died from a Listeria outbreak traced to plant-based milk earlier this year.

Summerhill Market did not immediately respond to a request for comment.