Summerside surpassed $100 million in building permits for second-straight year in 2024

CBC
·3 min read
Summerside saw its building growth through both housing and an 'explosion' in the commercial sector, says Mayor Dan Kutcher. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)
Summerside saw its building growth through both housing and an 'explosion' in the commercial sector, says Mayor Dan Kutcher. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC - image credit)

The city of Summerside surpassed the $100-million mark for building permit values for the second year in a row in 2024, according to Mayor Dan Kutcher.

"When you look around and see the growth, I look at homes for people who don't have homes or [are] living housing-insecure," Kutcher said.

"Now... following the housing growth, we're seeing record investments in the commercial sector."

The P.E.I. government said the value of building permits across the province between January and November increased by 33 per cent compared to 2023.

Hundreds of permits were approved in P.E.I. last year, including 183 in Summerside, 346 in Cornwall, 23 in Kensington, 28 in Alberton and 447 in Charlottetown.

'Where there is housing growth, people can afford to live, businesses want to invest there and they're coming here,' says Kutcher. (Tony Davis/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kutcher said Summerside saw its growth in both housing and an "explosion" in the commercial sector.

"You're looking at new car dealerships, new Kent [Building Supplies], new banks, restaurants, expansion for existing businesses," he said.

"Where there is housing for people and where there is housing growth, people can afford to live, businesses want to invest there and they're coming here. And that's a good thing."

Kutcher said jobs and economic growth are necessary because that's what creates wealth, which helps governments collect tax dollars to invest in things like arenas, arts and culture.

"We know we need to have a strong local economy in order to have a good, positive future for our residents."

Construction industry getting 'fatigued'

Sam Sanderson, executive director of the Construction Association of P.E.I., said it's been a "crazy" few years in the industry and he is expecting that to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the demand for construction continues to be overwhelming.

"We continue to say that the industry has never been in as much demand as it is right now, or has been over the last number of years," Sanderson said. "We're still going to see our labour force shrink due to retirement."

Another big issue is that productivity levels are diminishing — Sanderson said it takes 2.2 new people to replace one who is leaving the industry after a decades-long career. He said that's because the new generation of workers practices a better work-life balance.

"As they gain experience and knowledge and understanding... that ratio certainly diminishes," he said. "But that's one of the things we're running into around productivity level, and that is going to have an impact on the overall numbers and ability."

Sam Sanderson says bringing in a licensing or regulatory system would provide accountability and responsibility while gaining public trust.
Sam Sanderson says bringing in a licensing or regulatory system would provide accountability and responsibility while gaining public trust.

Sam Sanderson, executive director of the Construction Association of P.E.I., says the industry has never been in as much demand as it is right now, but productivity levels are diminishing. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanderson said the industry is getting fatigued and dealing with permit delays.

"There just seems to be announcement after announcement of planned projects, which we are thoroughly excited about. But it does raise a little bit of concern [about] the ability to get those built in a timely manner."

'All in on housing'

The association has a number of programs to recruit new employees. Sanderson said some progress has been made, but there's still more that needs to be done.

"I'm not shy to say that... there has to be a whole lot more work done and a whole lot more support and a whole lot more emphasis on the construction industry as a whole,'" he said.

Kutcher said it's still difficult for people to find affordable housing, so there's a lot of work ahead to increase supply and decrease cost pressures for families in Summerside.

"We're going to continue to be all in on housing until we get there."

Latest Stories

  • The Russian war economy is facing a ‘moment of truth’ as Putin’s dwindling cash reserves raise odds of a financial crash, expert says

    “As the risk of a financial crash rises, Russia’s imperiled economy is about to pose serious constraints on Putin’s war.”

  • What a sixth Bank of Canada interest rate cut could mean for mortgages as tariffs loom

    The tariff threat, coupled with cost-of-living constraints that remain front and centre for many Canadians, might blunt the effects of another rate reduction.

  • The big tax Americans don't pay — and what we give up in exchange

    Americans pay less in taxes than citizens in many other developed countries. But there are tradeoffs for those savings.

  • Economists expecting sixth straight — but more modest — rate cut from Bank of Canada

    TORONTO — Economic forecasts suggest the Bank of Canada will likely lower its key policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday in light of recent inflation and jobs data, bringing it down to three per cent.

  • Ford's decision to speed up alcohol sales expansion will cost province $612M: report

    TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's decision to speed up the rollout of alcohol sales in corner stores — which first sparked early election speculation last spring — will cost the province more than $600 million, Ontario's budget watchdog said Monday.

  • Trump administration denies it is pausing all federal grants after sweeping memo to government agencies

    The White House budget office ordered a pause on federal grants and loans, according to an internal memorandum sent Monday, unleashing confusion and worry from charities and educators even as the White House said it was not as sweeping an order as it first appeared.

  • Toronto's waterfront receiving $975M to speed up development, build housing

    The federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Toronto, are spending a joint $975 million to speed up development of the city's waterfront. The funding will help create more than 14,000 new homes, including affordable rental housing, according to a news release from Waterfront Toronto, which oversees projects in the area. "Once complete, this investment will create an estimated 100,000 skilled trades jobs on Toronto's waterfront and add $13.2 billion to the economy," the release

  • Bank of Canada likely to cut rates by 25bps, give tariff impact analysis

    The Bank of Canada will most likely trim its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points this week and is widely expected to offer an analysis on the impact of potential U.S. tariffs, economists and analysts said. This is the first time the central bank will announce its rate decision and share projections on the economy since the change in government in the United States, Canada's biggest trading partner. President Donald Trump, who took office last week, has been threatening a barrage of tariffs on Canadian imports since he won the U.S. election in November.

  • Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as US Treasury secretary

    The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Scott Bessent to be President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, giving the billionaire hedge fund manager a central role in shaping the new administration's policy ambitions around tax cuts and spending and managing economic relationships with allies and adversaries alike. As the 79th Treasury secretary, Bessent will have sway over the nation's tax collections and its $28 trillion Treasury debt market, with vast influence over fiscal policy, financial regulations, international sanctions and investments from overseas.

  • Spain's unemployment rate falls to lowest since 2008

    (Reuters) -Spain's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest in more than 16 years, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, as the economy outperforms its neighbours. The unemployment rate fell to 10.61%, down from 11.21% in the previous quarter and the lowest level since the second quarter of 2008, when it stood at 10.36%, said INE. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would fall to 11.10%.

  • The Trump Economy Begins: How a Republican Congress Could Impact Those Relying on Social Security

    Now that Donald Trump is back for a second presidential term, another big political shift will happen simultaneously happen post-inauguration. The Republicans now fully control Congress, which could...

  • 3 Ways the Trump Economy Could Affect Your Social Security in 2025

    President Donald Trump has talked a great deal about the economy and consumer finances over recent months and years. Specifically, Trump has discussed some of his plans for international trade, taxes...

  • House Republicans retreat to Trump’s Miami resort to hash out his agenda

    It’s decision time for House Republicans as they gather for their annual policy retreat in Florida this week. While they are escaping the frigid conditions in Washington, Republicans must still face divisions in their ranks on how to execute President Trump’s ambitious legislative agenda. In a sign of Trump’s influence over the House GOP, the…

  • Ottawa commits $663M in capital funding to cash-strapped TransLink

    The federal government has committed more than $663 million in capital funding for public transit in Metro Vancouver.Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of natural resources and member of Parliament for North Vancouver, made the announcement from his riding on Monday."Reliable public transit infrastructure reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, supports the increase in housing supply, and improves affordability," he said about the funding, which comes from the $3 billion Canada Publi

  • Opinion - By killing remote work, DOGE will only bleed taxpayers dry

    Telework has been shown to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve employee satisfaction, making it a valuable tool for the federal workforce, despite Republican claims that it wastes billions of dollars on vacant office buildings and fosters inefficiency.

  • Federal Reserve expected to stand pat on rates even as Trump demands cuts

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is nearly certain to keep its key interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting this week, just a few days after President Donald Trump said he would soon demand lower rates.

  • TSX Stumbles Monday

    Canada's main stock index fell sharply midday Monday, as investors shaken by the rising popularity of ...

  • China Jan manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracts, hits five-month low

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in January, an official factory survey showed on Monday, its weakest since August, keeping alive calls for stimulus in the world's second-largest economy. China's $18 trillion economy hit the government's growth target of "around 5%" over 2024 but in a lopsided fashion, with exports and industrial output far outpacing retail sales and unemployment remaining elevated. U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports on Feb. 1 to push Beijing to clamp down on trafficking of the chemical precursors of fentanyl risks exposing how reliant its economy is on exports for growth.

  • February 2025 payment dates for benefits and pensions as DWP cuts rumoured

    All the essential cost of living information you need

  • Democrats urge delay on Trump budget office nominee in response to funding freeze

    Senate Democrats are demanding Republicans postpone a vote scheduled for Thursday on Russell Vought, President Trump’s nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, after the budget office on Monday issued a broadly worded memo freezing large swaths of federal assistance. They called the memo a major infringement on congressional funding authority and demanded their Senate Republican colleagues…