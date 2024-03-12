SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland
If you live in Northeast Ohio and are a huge fan of WWE, then we've got great news for you. SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland.
Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
CALGARY — Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance. The 31-year-old from Winnipeg was declared ineligible to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary hours before her team skipped by Kerri Einarson played its opening game Feb. 16. Einarson's rink confirmed that Harris tested positive for a banned substance on social media this morning. Their statement says that Harris was unknowi
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
The first day of free agency had a massive fallout on the 2024 NFL mock draft outlook, as the Vikings now are strong candidates to take a QB.
The Italian is the lowest-ranked player to beat the world number one at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
"It doesn't look like there will be any sort of golfing marriage in the near future," said Harrington.
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
Hockey trading card collectors are scrambling to hobby shops across Metro Vancouver, hoping to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind Connor Bedard card — which could fetch the finder $1 million US. Upper Deck, the exclusive, NHL-licensed manufacturer of trading cards, released its much-anticipated 2023-24 collection last week. The collection is one of the most coveted sets in hockey every year, according to one local card game store owner, due to the popularity of the Young Guns cards that feature
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained. The 31-year-old from Winnipeg was declared ineligible to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary hours before her team skipped by Kerri Einarson played its opening game Feb. 16. The Einarson rink, Harris's lawyer, Curling Canada, and the World Curling all issued separate statements on Tuesday confirming that she had been banned due to a doping violation. "Curling Canada was
The health issues that drove former NHL forward Cody Hodgson away from hockey eight years ago were frightening enough for him to fear the worst. “At the time, they were testing me for brain, liver, lung cancer – all that stuff,” said Hodgson, who played six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks (2010-12), Buffalo Sabres (2012-15) and Nashville Predators (2015-16). Hodgson instead was diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia, which is related to a mutation on the RYR1 gene that assists with muscle contraction.
The former collegiate field hockey player said it was "such an honor" to spend time with the Olympic-qualifying athletes
The White Sox, Astros, Angels, A's and Rockies make up the bottom tier of this year's list.
DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game. Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain. Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain. Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion. The Rapto
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The Giants quarterback position is