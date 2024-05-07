Sumner Tunnel closing for one month this summer
The Sumner Tunnel will be closed for one month this summer, Massachusetts highway officials announced.
The Sumner Tunnel will be closed for one month this summer, Massachusetts highway officials announced.
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
Backless, boob-and-butt-baring—oh my!
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Stormy Daniels said she saw Trump again in January 2007 at a Hollywood party celebrating the launch of Trump Vodka.
The actor shares his two older kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman
The actress' husband Justin Timberlake missed out on the star-studded event because he's on a world tour
The actress proved she's still got the look as she attended her first Met Gala in more than two decades
TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a
The Duke of Sussex returned to his home country to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games
It's giving Mister Peanut to me.
"I am NOT OK!!!!!!!" the Good American co-founder wrote on her Instagram Stories while sharing a pic of Kim's Met Gala look
Though many of jokes were made in jest, some of Brady's most scathing roasts came at the expense of his prior relationship with Moynahan
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal
Taylor Swift was spotted wearing sky-high heels and a mini skirt while holding hands with Travis Kelce in Las Vegas.
I also feel personally attacked at the accuracy of these.