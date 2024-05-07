Sumner Tunnel closing for one month this summer

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a