Sun Halo 'Reigns Supreme' in Kansas Sky

A large sun halo was spotted in the skies above the National Weather Service’s office in Goodland, Kansas, on Thursday, May 9.

Footage from the agency shows what they described as “pronounced 22° halo” in the afternoon sky.

According to the National Weather Service, halos and other optical phenomena occur under certain conditions when water drops and ice crystals can “act as a prism, allowing us to see the various colors that make up visible light.” Credit: US National Weather Service via Storyful