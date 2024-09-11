Sun Rises on Hurricane Francine

Weather warnings were in effect for coastal Louisiana and Alabama on Wednesday, September 11, as Hurricane Francine strengthened on its path northward through the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite footage shows the sun rising on Hurricane Francine on Wednesday morning. Francine was forecast to make landfall in Louisiana later Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the storm was located approximately 195 miles southwest of Morgan City and was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center . Francine was expected to cause