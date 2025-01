A beautiful sun rise was captured over the snow-covered town of Olney, Maryland on Friday, January 17, drone footage showed.

Tim Pruss/MyDrone.Pro recorded the footage after the region had seen some light snow showers.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for portions of Maryland, valid between late Saturday night and Sunday night, as up to six inches of snow was expected in some areas. Credit: Tim Pruss/MyDrone.Pro via Storyful