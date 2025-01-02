Some sun Thursday but looking ahead to potential winter storm Sunday

CBC

The star in the centre of this map shows the location of the epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake. Though the quake was felt throughout central Newfoundland, it is believed there is no significant damage. (Earthquakes Canada)While New Year's Day is often home to a couple of rumbles and bangs, a rattling felt throughout central Newfoundland on Wednesday was not caused by a firework. Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake occurred at 2:11 p.m. NT, off the coast of the island in Notre Dame Bay,