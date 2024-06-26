Sun Valley Solar Solutions shows how solar batteries could save you money
One method of making electricity cleanly to address climate change has been quietly advancing and on Tuesday it hit a milestone.
The young raptor, found with a broken femur near a popular Tennessee lake, underwent surgery Friday.
The mayor of Mayo, Yukon, says a heap leach failure and slide reported Monday at the Eagle gold mine will have a "huge impact" on his community, and the territory as a whole. Mayor Trevor Ellis said he's shocked by the incident which has indefinitely halted operations at the mine."'Catastrophic' would probably be, from what I'm hearing, would probably be a good way to describe it," he said of the incident.Few details about what happened and the extent of the damage at Victoria Gold's mine site h
A Paris woman was attacked by Arctic wolves while out for a run at the Thoiry ZooSafari in France and sustained bites to her neck, leg and back
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Stinging jellyfish, rays with their whip-like tails and sharks on the hunt are some ocean hazards that might typically worry beachgoers. But rip currents are the greatest danger and account for the most beach rescues every year.
Repair work on the five additional "hot spots" of the feeder main that ruptured is now complete, but the full restoration of Calgary's water supply is still days away. Mayor Jyoti Gondek shared the news during her Tuesday afternoon update on the developments of the Bearspaw south feeder main, saying the underground repair work on the pipe has now been completed and the city is hopefully on track to have water service restored before the Calgary Stampede. "That date is still a good guideline," sa
The black bear entered a concession stand, coincidentally named "Bear Can," at a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
34-year-old Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains after he got lost on a hike, relying in part on large volumes of water to survive. McClish was eventually found thanks to a drone from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office, according to an X post from Cal Fire San Mateo. CNN’s Veronica Miracle has the story.
Networks of undersea cables to transmit green energy at high speeds are sprawling as a climate solution. They’re also reshaping the geopolitical map.
Wind gusts up to 108 km/h have been reported in London. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton as this wind surge shifts east.
The Associated Press has captured footage of a new species of arachnid on camera for the first time. Biologists in southern Spain discovered the new species - the first of its kind to be found in the country in 200 years. Gluvia brunnea belongs to the order solifugae and, although they are sometimes called camel spiders, they're actually a different creature altogether.
New research shows that more than 5 million antelope cross South Sudan each year – blowing the world-famous Serengeti migration out of the water.
Thunderstorms could rumble their way into parts of southwestern Ontario in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance of some turning severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
Large Chinese firms have accelerated their pace of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) this year, with the number of related contracts surging in the first half, government data show. The number of tender contracts for services involving the use of large language models (LLMs) that found successful bidders more than doubled between the first and second quarters - from 23 in the three months through March to 58 from April to June 24 - according to figures published on the China Government Procu
Premier Andrew Furey says an out-of-control forest fire near Churchill Falls has jumped the Churchill River. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)A growing wildfire just a few kilometres away from the power-generating community of Churchill Falls has crossed the central Labrador river that was serving as a barrier from the town.At a news conference Tuesday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said the fire has jumped the Churchill River but still remains about seven kilometres from the town, as of aroun
Durability and the risk of chemicals being released when pipes heat up are just 2 concerns about plastic pipes.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, with up to 30mm of more rain on deck for some to end off June. Widespread showers under a stalled low Thursday along with the threat for isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Setting aside an additional 1.2% of the world's land as nature preserves would prevent the majority of predicted plant and animal extinctions and cost about $263 billion, according to a study published on Tuesday. The study in the journal Frontiers in Science aimed to identify the highest value areas in hope that they be included in those protection plans, said Carlos Peres, a study co-author and conservation ecology expert at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom. The study's proposed protections would cover an additional 1.6 million square km (633,000 square miles) - an area about a fifth the size of the United States - across 16,825 sites globally that are home to rare and threatened species.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is one of Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal backers, sprinting around the country to drum up support for the former president’s comeback bid while auditioning to be his running mate.