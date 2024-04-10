Sunak apologises to Adidas Samba wearers

Rishi Sunak said he has been a 'long-time devotee' of Adidas trainers

Rishi Sunak has apologised to wearers of Adidas Samba trainers after being accused of ruining their credibility as a fashionable shoe.

The Prime Minister said that he had been a “long-time devotee” of trainers from the sportswear brand and had worn their shoes “for many years” after a video of him in white Adidas Samba trainers went viral on social media.

Mr Sunak’s footwear choice sparked a backlash from fans, even prompting British GQ magazine to publish an article: “Can Rishi Sunak leave the Adidas Samba alone, please?”

The men’s magazine said the Prime Minister “took an eternally cool sneaker, and ruined it for everyone” and issued a plea to future prime ministers to “stay away from our sneakers”.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio: “I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community. But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas – and others, in fact – for many, many years.

“The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago – my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. I haven’t looked back since. So I’ve been a longtime devotee.”

Mr Sunak was filmed wearing the popular shoes in an interview shared on Instagram in Downing Street last week about the Government’s plans for childcare expansion.

Nick Ferrari, of LBC, told the Prime Minister during the phone-in: “You stand accused of destroying a fashion icon, the so-called Adidas Samba shoe that you were wearing recently.

“People like you should not be wearing them because they’re hip. Did you choose them Prime Minister?”

Mr Sunak replied: “That pair (in the video) I did buy.” Laughing, he added: “As ever I remain intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I’m wearing.”

Footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack said in The Times earlier this week that Mr Sunak could have dealt the “the death knell” to the Adidas Samba, having “attempted to tap into what is a widespread fashion ­moment” but “in a way that lacks authenticity”.

The Prime Minister is no stranger to controversy over his sartorial choices, in particular regarding his suits and the length of his trousers.

When recently questioned about why his trousers were “so short”, Mr Sunak told The Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots show: “I don’t think they are that short, actually.”

He added: “I tend not to like lots of baggy, baggy stuff at the bottom of my ankle. I don’t think they are that short.”

Mr Sunak also caused a stir when pictured wearing Palm Angels sliders in 2021, which cost around £95.

Adidas Samba trainers, priced at £90, have previously been spotted on such celebrities as Rihanna and Harry Styles, as well as models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.