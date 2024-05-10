Sunak condemns ‘outrageous scenes’ after Eurovision protests and boycott calls

Rishi Sunak has said protests against Israel’s participation in Eurovision are “wrong” and calls for a boycott are “unfair”.

The Prime Minister condemned what he described as “outrageous” scenes in Sweden after large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Malmo on Thursday, Downing Street said.

As many as 12,000 people took to the streets of the city, where the contest is being held this year, to protest against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister thinks that these protests are wrong and some of the scenes we’ve seen have been outrageous.”

She said Mr Sunak “would urge people to consider this when repeating these unfair calls for a boycott” and “at the same time we continue to urge further action on aid in response to a growing humanitarian crisis”.

“There is always the right for peaceful protest, that’s part of democracy here and around the world, but in terms of the Prime Minister’s opinion, these scenes and whether it is right to call for a boycott of their acts, no – he thinks that’s wrong,” the spokeswoman said.

Swedish police told the PA news agency the crowd was largely “very peaceful” but that nine people were warned about disturbing the public order and one man was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife in his bag.

Israel’s participation in Eurovision has been a source of controversy amid the mounting death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the country’s contestant Eden Golan booed during rehearsals on Wednesday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have called for artists to withdraw from the contest in solidarity with those living in the war-torn enclave.

Eden Golan representing Israel waves during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Jessica Gow/AP)

Golan, 20, has qualified for the final, when more demonstrations are expected to take place.

At a press conference on Thursday, Golan was asked: “Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?”

She said: “I think we’re all here for one reason and one reason only and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone and so I think it’s safe for everyone and we wouldn’t be here (if not).”

According to the AP news agency, Golan has been surrounded by security as she travels from the hotel to the contest venue.

The event’s organiser said it will not “censor” the audience and encouraged the crowd to “attend in the spirit of the contest, embracing its values of inclusivity, celebrating diversity and being united by music”.