Sunak faces calls for Parliamentary consultation on strikes in Yemen

UK and US forces have bombed military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, with Rishi Sunak facing calls for greater consultation in Parliament on the military action amid concerns over escalation in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said Britain has taken “limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence” after the Iranian-backed group attacked ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes on Thursday night were the first to be launched against the Houthi militants since they started targeting international shipping in the key international trade route.

The Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force jets struck two Houthi facilities involved in their targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday.

One was a site at Bani and the other the Abbs airfield, used to launch drones and cruise missiles.

The US Air Force said it struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen.

The UK and US had non-operational support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

On Friday, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey played down concerns about the danger of escalation after criticism from Russia, which requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the strikes.

There are fears over a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and rising tensions with Iran, which backs the Houthis and has condemned the air strikes.

Saudi Arabia has expressed “great concern” over the situation and has called for “restraint and avoiding escalation”.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Heappey told BBC Breakfast: “Clearly there is nervousness amongst those partners in the region that there could be some sort of escalation, but we were confident that these limited, proportionate, necessary strikes that went in last night were what was necessary to disrupt the Houthis’ ability to attack our warships that are protecting shipping in the southern Red Sea.

“And clearly nobody should see this as part of anything bigger.”

The minister also said the the Government’s “legal position is sound” and that no more UK strikes are planned for the moment.

The UK and US have carried out targeted strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. The safety of UK vessels and the freedom of navigation across the Red Sea is paramount and that is why we are taking action. As the UNSC has made clear, the Houthis must halt attacks in… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) January 12, 2024

Mr Sunak, early on Friday morning, said it “cannot stand” that the Houthis continued to carry out “dangerous” attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea despite repeated warnings from the international community.

“The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.”

The Prime Minister, who is making a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday, held a full Cabinet call the previous evening in which ministers discussed the response to disruption on the key global shipping route.

In an unusual move, the Government briefed Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey after the call.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a statement on the strikes in Parliament ‘as soon as possible’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir on Friday expressed support for the action but called for Mr Sunak to make a statement to Parliament “at the first opportunity”.

With the Commons having finished business for the week and the Prime Minister having no plans to recall Parliament, the Labour leader accepted any statement to MPs was not likely to come before Monday.

“I do want the Prime Minister obviously to make a statement to Parliament as soon as possible because the scope, nature and extent of the operation needs to be explained,” Sir Keir said.

He said he also wanted a summary of the Government’s legal position to be published.

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond has destroyed ‘multiple attack drones’ deployed by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, according to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (MoD/PA Wire)

The Liberal Democrats demanded a vote on the matter, and the SNP said any military action should be scrutinised in the Commons.

Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said MPs should not be “silenced” on the issue.

“Parliament should not be bypassed. Rishi Sunak must announce a retrospective vote in the House of Commons on these strikes, and recall Parliament this weekend,” she said.

Parliament cannot be recalled without the Government asking the Commons Speaker to do so, and such requests are rare.

Military action in Yemen by the UK & US government is a reckless act of escalation that will only cause more death and suffering. It is utterly disgraceful that Parliament has not even been consulted. When will we learn from our mistakes and realise that war is not the answer? — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 12, 2024

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the strikes as “a reckless act of escalation” and said it “is utterly disgraceful that Parliament has not even been consulted”.

The Houthis have claimed their attacks have been on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea in response to the country’s bombardment of Gaza since Hamas’ assault on Israel on October 7.

The Ministry of Defence said early indications are the strikes dealt a “blow” to the Houthis’ ability to threaten merchant shipping in the Red Sea, through which some 15% of the world’s shipping passes.

But the militants said the strikes would not prevent them from continuing their attacks.

A high-ranking Houthi official, Ali al-Qahoum, posted on X: “The battle will be bigger… and beyond the imagination and expectation of the Americans and the British.”