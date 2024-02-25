Sunak heads north for Cabinet meeting to share out transport funding from scrapped HS2 leg

Rishi Sunak and his Cabinet will meet representatives of local communities when they travel north - RORY ARNOLD/NO 10 DOWNING STREET

Rishi Sunak is to hold a Cabinet meeting in the north of England as the Government sets out how transport funding from its abandoned HS2 plans will be shared across regional councils.

At the meeting, to be held in the Yorkshire and Humber region on Monday, the Prime Minister is expected to detail a “clear plan to level up our country” by investing in projects across the North and the Midlands.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, will announce allocation details of a local transport fund, coming from the axing of HS2’s northern leg, which councils will decide how best to spend.

The meeting will be the first time Mr Sunak has held a regional Cabinet outside of conference season since he took office in 2022.

When he announced the axing of the HS2 northern leg, Mr Sunak promised to reinvest “every single penny” of £36 billion previously earmarked for the scheme into hundreds of new transport projects.

At Cabinet on Monday, he is expected to say that ministers and MPs should “hold local authorities to account” to ensure the local transport fund is “used appropriately,” Downing Street said.

The Transport Secretary is also expected to update ministerial colleagues on the delivery of Network North - the Government’s plan to replace HS2’s northern leg.

The PM and his ministers will meet with communities, businesses, and organisations across the North and Midlands to discuss their priorities for the fund and how their area can best benefit from the funding.

Mr Sunak said: “Local transport is at the heart of connecting our communities and this Government has a clear plan to level up our country with greater transport links that people need right across the UK.

“The long-term decision to reallocate funding from HS2 marked a step change in how we invest in transport infrastructure across the country.

“It gave us the opportunity to put £36 billion into projects that will make a real difference - benefiting more people, in more places, more quickly.

“We are investing billions directly across the [North and Midlands] through the first of its kind Local Transport Fund – which fully empowers local people to invest in the transport priorities that matter most to them and their communities.

“Whether it’s repaired roads, or refurbished train and bus stations - it will be local leaders who decide what transport projects to invest in based on local needs. This is part of our long-term plan to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Mr Harper said the multi-billion investment is “unprecedented and will be transformational for smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the North and the Midlands”.

He added: “This funding increase is only possible because this Government is willing to take tough decisions like reallocating funding from the second phase of HS2. “We are sticking to our plan to level up communities with greater transport links right across the country.

“This investment is going to make a real difference to millions of people for years to come, empowering local authorities to drive economic growth, level up communities, and improve the daily transport connections that people rely on.”