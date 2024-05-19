Sunak’s horror and regret over infected blood scandal

Daniel Martin
·6 min read
Infected blood scandal survivors and loved ones met in Westminster on Sunday to hold a rally ahead of the official inquiry's final report
Infected blood scandal survivors and loved ones met in Westminster on Sunday to hold a rally ahead of the official inquiry's final report - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Rishi Sunak will on Monday apologise for the infected blood scandal and express regret and horror that successive governments have failed victims.

Tens of thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C by contaminated blood products, such as medicines and transfusions, that were used in the NHS between the 1970s and the early 1990s.

An estimated 3,000 people have died as a result, while those who survived have had to live with life-long health implications.

The final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry will be published on Monday after victims spent years seeking justice for what is described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

They have had to fight to receive compensation, and have never received a formal apology from the Government.

In his report, Sir Brian Langstaff, the inquiry chairman, is expected to expose the mistakes that led so many people to become ill.

The Prime Minister is expected to deliver the first formal government apology for the scandal when he addresses the Commons on Monday afternoon.

He is set to express deep regret at the failure of successive governments to allow the scandal to happen, contrition that it was not stopped sooner and horror that infected blood products had made their way into the NHS in the first place.

On Tuesday, the Government will set out its plans to compensate victims, with the total cost of the payouts expected to exceed £10 billion.

Medicines for haemophiliacs, including Factor VIII, were imported from the US and prescribed by the NHS in the 1970s and 80s. However, the treatments were made from blood plasma donations of groups at high risk for HIV and hepatitis C, such as gay men, sex workers and prisoners, and were often contaminated.

More than 1,250 haemophiliacs – including 380 children – contracted HIV from their medicines, and more than 5,000 contracted hepatitis C.

Contaminated blood was also used in transfusions before 1991, infecting a further 26,000 people with hepatitis C. Around 100 people caught HIV from these procedures, often after childbirth or severe trauma such as car accidents.

The inquiry has heard evidence that doctors knew about the risk from some imported blood products, but continued to treat patients with them. It has also heard that pharmaceutical companies did not prioritise the safety of their products, and that some victims lived in poverty after being left unable to work because of their illnesses.

On Sunday, Jeremy Hunt, who was health secretary when the inquiry was announced in 2017, said: “This is the worst scandal of my lifetime. I think that the families have got every right to be incredibly angry that generations of politicians, including me when I was health secretary, have not acted fast enough to address this scandal.”

He said he would be announcing the compensation in honour of Mike Dorricott, a constituent who was a victim of the scandal and has since died.

Speaking about the cause of what happened, Mr Hunt said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who were responsible for this scandal were actually well-meaning civil servants back in the 1980s who decided to play God.

“And what I think happens is that, when something terrible like that happens, because the individuals involved are often well-meaning the establishment wants to close ranks behind them.”

The inquiry – the largest ever carried out in the UK – was announced by Theresa May, the then prime minister, and started work a year later.

On Sunday, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, acknowledged that victims of the infected blood scandal had had to wait “far too long” for compensation, telling the BBC: “I think it has taken far too long to get to this – a problem that has gone on for decades.”

Speaking on LBC Radio, he said the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report would be a “very significant moment”.

Interim payments of £100,000 have so far been made to around 4,000 infected people and the spouses of deceased infected individuals. No compensation has yet been paid to bereaved parents or orphaned children, despite it being a recommendation of the inquiry.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that additional interim payments to the original cohort of infected individuals would be paid in the summer. The Government will launch the Infected Blood Compensation Authority, which will be responsible for arranging compensation payouts.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is set to respond to Mr Sunak in the Commons later on Monday, and NHS England is also set to issue a statement that evening.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said “successive governments” bore responsibility, telling Sky News: “Everyone has got their responsibility to bear in this appalling scandal, and we have got a shared responsibility to put it right.”

More than 100 members of the infected blood community, including survivors and loved ones, met in Westminster on Sunday evening to hold a rally ahead of the inquiry’s final report.

Wearing red clothes and holding banners reading “justice for the infected and affected” and “they have blood on their hands”, campaigners held a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the scandal who have died.

Sarah Dorricott – the daughter of Mr Dorricott, who died of liver cancer in 2015 after he contracted Hepatitis C from his haemophilia medication – told The Telegraph that an apology from the Government needed to be whole-hearted.

“A quick apology about the pain and suffering the victims have been through isn’t going to cut it. We need full validation that our feelings have been recognised,” she said. “If we receive a limp, half-hearted and brief apology, it won’t be good enough for any of the victims still alive to hear it.”

She also called on all parties to offer their apologies to the community because “the damage spans decades”.

Nobody has so far been held accountable for the scandal in the UK, and survivors and family members have long sought justice, an apology and financial compensation for the harms done to them.

Sir Brian’s final report, expected to heavily criticise both individuals and organisations involved in the scandal, has already been delayed twice while those criticised in draft versions were given the chance to respond. Lawyers are expecting the report to make referrals for criminal prosecution to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lord Mayor Treloar College, a specialist school for disabled young people that infected more than 100 children with HIV and hepatitis, is at the centre of the scandal and will feature heavily in the report.

NHS doctors working on-site at the school in the 1970s and 80s have had their actions compared to the behaviour of Nazi doctors after children were experimented on with infected blood products.

Survivors are considering further legal action and seeking criminal charges.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Ozempic breasts' to 'Ozempic face': What you need to know about weight loss drug side effects

    While many people suffering from obesity have been using Ozempic to help with weight loss, health professionals are warning of potential side effects.

  • ‘You’re Done’: Cassie’s Husband Pens Scathing Letter on Abuse After Diddy Video

    Paul Morigi/Getty ImagesAfter CNN released horrifying footage from 2016 that showed Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Cassie’s husband put abusers on blast in a scathing letter against domestic violence perpetrators.Alex Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, posted the letter on Instagram on Friday afternoon. He didn’t hold back from flaming men who have raised a hand against the women in their lives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) “Men who

  • Here's What Happens When You Eat Cashews Every Day

    Densely nutritious and good for your heart and brain, cashews can be much more than just a snack food. Here's what happens if you add them to your daily diet

  • This is the best time of day to exercise for people living with obesity, new study shows

    One hormone in particular may explain the health benefits of physical activity at this time.

  • Woman claims Alzheimer’s symptoms were reversed after five years

    In “The Last Alzheimer’s Patient,” CNN chief medical correspondent follows Alzheimer’s patient Cici Zerbe who says her symptoms have been reversed after participating in Dr. Dean Ornish’s clinical trial on the effects of intensive lifestyle changes on the progression of mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease. That peer-reviewed study will be published in the journal “Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy” in June 2024. Dr. Ornish’s program includes a plant-based diet, regular exercise, group support, yoga or meditation.Watch the full documentary on CNN’s “The Whole Story” premiering on May 19th at 8p et/pt and streaming on MAX on June 18th.

  • What cancer did Darren Dutchyshen have? TSN star's death prompts more than 5,000% spike in web searches

    Two high-profile cancer stories prompted national interest in prostate cancer and breast cancer.

  • Teen Died of Cancer Just 1 Month After School Honored Him with Special Graduation Ceremony

    "Now his suffering is over and his kind, sweet soul is all around us,” the family of Brian Ortiz, 17, said in a GoFundMe

  • Los Angeles County Explains Why It Won’t Prosecute Diddy Despite Video

    REUTERSThe Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has revealed why it won’t be prosecuting Sean “Diddy” Combs after horrific footage showed him brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.The office said in an Instagram post that because the alleged attack happened on March 5, 2016, the window to prosecute has lapsed. California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, while aggravated assault is three years. “We are aware of the video that has been circulati

  • Arizona man sentenced to natural life in prison for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive

    An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

  • Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto's Pearson airport

    TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo

  • 17-year-old girl sex trafficked from Mexico to US is rescued after texting 911 for help

    A 17-year-old girl, a trafficking victim, was rescued by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California after texting 911, authorities said.

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters

  • An Hours-Long Home Invasion, a Triple Murder, and a Father Who Survived: Inside the Petit Family Murders

    In the early morning hours of July 23, two men broke into the Petits' Cheshire, Conn., home, held them family hostage for hours and assaulted them

  • ‘We’ll See You at Your House:’ How Fear and Menace Are Transforming Politics

    One Friday last month, Jamie Raskin, a Democratic member of Congress from Maryland, spent a chunk of his day in court securing a protective order. It was not his first. Raskin, who played a leading role in Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, said he received about 50 menacing calls, emails and letters every month that are turned over to the Capitol Police. His latest court visit was prompted by a man who showed up at his house and screamed in his face about the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump’s i

  • New virus variants threaten a summer Covid-19 wave

    A new crop of virus variants, dubbed FLiRTs, threatens to disrupt the disease’s downward trend this summer. CNN’s Meg Tirrell reports.

  • "He Had Killed His Own Son, Niece, And Brother Later That Day" And 26 More Terrifying Stories About People Who Encountered Or Knew Killers

    "I look up and make eye contact and he had more blood splattered on his face, and a huge grin."

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • 2 missing people found dead in Whitehorse's Schwatka Lake

    Two people who were reported missing earlier this week have been found dead. The bodies of Alexander Donald Walter Williams, 36, and Shyann Kyla-Lee Hazel Williams, 24, were recovered from a vehicle in Schwatka Lake in Whitehorse on Thursday. The Yukon coroner issued a press release on Friday afternoon. It says police responded to a car accident on Miles Canyon Road on Wednesday night. One of the vehicles had driven off the road into Schwatka Lake. The car was recovered from the lake on Thursday

  • ‘How do you get hypothermia in a prison?’ Records show hospitalizations among Virginia inmates

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police investigator seemed puzzled about what the inmate was describing: “unbearable” conditions at a prison so cold that toilet water would freeze over and inmates were repeatedly treated for hypothermia. “How do you get hypothermia in a prison?” the investigator asked. “You shouldn’t.” The exchange, captured on video obtained by The Associated Press, took place during an investigation into the death of Charles Givens, a developmentally disabled inmate at

  • SIU investigating woman's death after arrest in Barrie

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died in hospital Saturday morning after she was arrested in Barrie. Barrie police arrested the woman on Thursday near 49 Colter Street for outstanding warrants, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Saturday. She was taken to the station and held in a cell.On Friday, Ontario police transported the woman from the Barrie police station to Central North Correctional Centre, the SIU said. The woman