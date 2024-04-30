Sunak may hold court in the Commons but Cameron is King for the Lords

David Cameron is having a 'lovely time' jetting around the world in his role as Foreign Secretary - House of Lords/UK Parliament/pa

Who says a Foreign Secretary from the Lords can’t face proper scrutiny?

Dave Cameron underwent a right old grilling at the House of Lords international affairs committee.

Its chairman, the punchy Lord Ashton, began by thanking him for coming “a long way specially to be with us” – adding, as a casual declaration of interest, that “my wife is a shareholder with BAE systems.”

The room gasped. We braced ourselves for the next peer to be a manufacturer of mustard gas and the third a dealer in coke.

Dave’s had a lovely time in his new job, jetting around to exotic locales. Last week: Central Asia, where he charmed the natives from a £42 million jet.

I’m told he was invited to judge Miss Mongolia, and was so happy to oblige he even let out his tuxedo – only to discover, on the night, that Miss Mongolia is in fact a camel. A man of his word, Dave went through with the gig and crowned her with a tiara. Informed by a one-eyed peasant that he now owns the alluring beast, he had to make an awkward dash to the airport to escape.

So it’s nice to return home to friends. “Good to see you,” cooed Lady Crawley (what a name!)

“Can I just echo the welcome of the chairman,” said Lady Morris, “and thank you in particular for all you’re doing in Gaza?”

Lady Fraser commended him for the “energy you’ve brought to the role” and “all the surging you’ve done.” Surging?! This was bordering on flirtatious – but then to many of these Lords, Dave is still a young man.

He’s also someone they can agree with. Lady Coussins asked about the BBC World Service (at this, a fellow hack said “Oh God, no” and left the room) – and Dave agreed that it is certainly valuable, adding that he is a fan of the TV licence “in an old-fashioned way.”

No doubt about its strategic importance. They love a bit of Pointless in Dar es Salaam.

After Lord Bruce bemoaned the cut in aid to Africa – preventing several Bantu generals from sending their sons to Eton – Dave noted that this was Rishi’s policy, not his, and read out a list of fresh aid spending in Nigeria etc.

“Britain is back in Africa!” he declared, and some of the Lords experienced their first jolt of erotic joy in years. The Commons has its prime minister. This is theirs.

The only ugly note was Lord Houghton, who accused the Government of failing to invest in a conventional army. He acknowledged that he is a “defence adviser to a company called Thales UK” which supplies military hardware.

“I know them well,” muttered Dave. The committee threatened for 30 seconds to have a very interesting debate – till Lady Coussins returned with a passionate case for investment in BBC Albania, which will make all the difference when Russia finally invades Europe.

“Thank you very much for coming,” concluded Lord Ashton for the umpteenth time, “and we’d like you to come back again soon” – prompting a chorus of “hear, hear!”

Afterwards, Dave checked his phone and found 13 missed calls from the owner of Miss Mongolia.