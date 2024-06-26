Sunak’s plea: Don’t surrender Britain’s borders to Starmer

Rishi Sunak urged voters not to “surrender” Britain’s borders to Labour, during the final TV debate of the general election campaign.

The Prime Minister challenged Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, nine times to explain what he would do with 90,000 asylum-seekers stuck in limbo in the UK.

The clash over immigration came in a fiery head-to-head BBC debate on Wednesday night between the two men vying to be prime minister after the July 4 election.

Mr Sunak repeatedly returned to the theme of “surrender”, urging voters not to “surrender” the country to Labour’s tax rises and higher welfare spending.

“If you are not certain about Labour, don’t surrender to them,” he warned.

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir traded accusations on each other’s positions on tax, transgender issues, the NHS, and integrity in office after the election gambling scandal that has dominated recent headlines.

The most heated exchanges came over migration.

Sir Keir struggled to give a clear response on what he would do with illegal migrants who are already in Britain, saying they would be processed and arguing some would be sent back to their country of origin.

Mr Sunak ridiculed the response, saying: “Do you know where they come from? Iran, Syria, Afghanistan.

“So when Keir Starmer says he’s going to return people, are you going to sit down with the Iranian ayatollahs, are you going to try to do a deal with the Taliban? It’s completely nonsensical what you are saying. You are taking people for fools.”

He accused the Labour leader of not being “straight” with the public. The criticisms build on polling that suggests some voters are still uncertain about what Sir Keir will do in office.

At another point the Prime Minister joked: “If Labour win, the people smugglers are going to need a bigger boat. Don’t surrender our borders to the Labour Party.”

Sir Keir in turn dismissed Mr Sunak’s plan to deport migrants who have arrived here by small boats to Rwanda, saying it would take 300 years to do so.

The Labour leader often attempted to put focus on the Conservatives’ record after 14 years in government, accusing the party of failing the public on a host of issues.

He also cast Mr Sunak as out of step with voters, saying: “If you listened to people in the audience across the country more often, you might not be so out of touch.”

It was the Prime Minister who needed to use the debate to change the election dynamics, given that Labour continued to hold a 20 percentage point lead in the opinion polls with a week to go.

A snap YouGov poll suggested the debate was a dead heat, with 47 per cent of respondents saying Mr Sunak won, 47 per cent saying Sir Keir won and 6 per cent selecting “don’t know”.

Throughout the debate it was Mr Sunak often making the political attacks on the front foot, attempting to pin Sir Keir down on his plans for government.

Some 90,000 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats but are effectively barred from submitting asylum applications

The situation has led to a sizeable hotel bill as the state pays for their accommodation and uncertainty about how those effectively stuck in limbo should be handled.

Mr Sunak insists all those who have arrived will be deported to Rwanda. He says that flights will begin in July if re-elected, though doubts remain on the timings and numbers.

Sir Keir is proposing to process those 90,000 people, arguing Mr Sunak’s approach can never work. Labour claims that if it is elected, some would be granted asylum and some would be sent back to home countries.

Rishi Sunak also attacked Sir Keir over tax rises and higher welfare spending - Phil Noble/Pool via AP

But the Prime Minister repeatedly pressed Sir Keir to be specific about exactly what would happen to those who would be processed and how they would be returned to their home countries.

Mr Sunak said at one point: “Do not surrender our borders to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party. This situation will just get worse. We will become the soft touch of Europe. And as I said the other night, they are queuing up in Calais waiting for Keir Starmer to be in charge”

He made reference to a Telegraph report in which asylum-seekers hoping to cross the English Channel said they were waiting to cross until the election outcome was known.

Mr Sunak said at another point: “So when you stand here and say ‘smash the gangs’ like on every other issue you say one thing you do another. You just don’t know which Keir Starmer you’re going to get. You can’t trust him on this issue. Do not surrender our borders to him.”

Sir Keir said: “Record numbers coming across the Channel and he says it’s a deterrent, there are a few hundred that will go on a flight to Rwanda, a huge expense to taxpayers. There are tens of thousands, 15,000 people have come since Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister.”

Cleverly declines to comment on leadership ambitions

James Cleverly would not be drawn on whether he has future leadership ambitions.

He said anyone that aspires to be the leader of the opposition is “doing it wrong”.

Asked if he would stand for Tory leader after the election, he said: “I’m focused relentlessly, as is the Prime Minister, on maximising the number of Conservatives that will get elected, ideally to form a government. That is what we’re focused on.

“And I’ve said anyone that aspires to be leader of the Opposition is doing it wrong, because the leader of the Opposition job only becomes available if we lose the election, and that is not our plan.”

He added: “I’m not going to waste time or effort thinking about something in the future when there’s work to do today.”

Sunak is not telling voters ‘don’t be put off by me’, says Cleverly

Rishi Sunak was not telling voters “don’t be put off by me” when he reminded them that it is not a by-election, James Cleverly has said.

Asked if that was the Prime Minister’s message in his closing statement, the Home Secretary told reporters in the spin room: “That’s not what he’s saying.

“What he’s saying is we recognise people’s frustration, we recognise that when you’re the party of government, they might think the right thing to do is vote for a Labour Party, but the point we’re making is this is about the future.

“One party is committed to keeping unemployment low and also bringing down taxes. The other party is committed to putting taxes up. We know that, we know that because every time they’re given the opportunity to deny it, they fail to do so.”

Conservatives shares Labour ‘tax’ dance remix

Labour: No more candidates said to have bet on election

A Labour spokesman has said the party has not been notified of any more of its candidates betting on the election.

Pressed on whether the party had gone round all its candidates and asked them if they had placed any bets, he said: “I’m not going to get into the conversations that we’ve had.”

He added: “What we’ve said is that the Gambling Commission are the ones who told us that there was an inquiry going on into one of our candidates. And that was the point at which we made the instant decision to suspend someone.”

The Daily T: Kamal Ahmed’s verdict

Final take on #BBCTVdebate - ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ better than first debate but faded as the 75 mins ticked by. More positive mood in the after hours spin room from ⁦@Conservatives⁩ - probably whistling to keep their spirits up, but a definite shift away from "we've lost" pic.twitter.com/JrvWVqGjMG — Kamal Ahmed (@kamalahmednews) June 26, 2024

Starmer ‘absolutely’ best Labour can do, campaign chief insists

Pat McFadden has insisted Sir Keir Starmer is “absolutely” the best Labour had to offer after an audience member was applauded for saying neither he nor Rishi Sunak were good leaders.

“I’m very proud that we’ve got Keir leading us into the election,” Mr McFadden said.

Pressed on whether he was the “best you can do”, he said: “Absolutely.”

Labour’s campaign chief stands by Jones after ‘hundreds of billions’ remarks

Labour’s campaign chief has suggested that Darren Jones was right to say hundreds of billion pounds would be needed to meet the party’s net zero target, but insisted he was referring to private investment.

Asked about the revelations in The Telegraph, Pat McFadden told reporters in the spin room: “What Darren was clearly talking about was the level of private sector investment that you can get if you have a government that’s willing to step up to the plate.

“So rather than this being a problem for us, what it shows is that Rishi Sunak, having turned his back on any government role in the green transition, isn’t just walking away from the government role, he’s going to sacrifice the high levels of private sector investment that are waiting to come in if they know that they’ve got a willing partner in the government of the day.”

Asked if he stood by what Mr Jones said, Mr McFadden said: “Darren’s talking about private sector investment.”

Jones denies drawing up ‘secret plan’ to spend hundreds of billions on green projects

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, has denied that Labour has a “secret plan” to spend hundreds of billions on green projects.

Speaking to Christopher Hope on GB News, Mr Jones said: “It wasn’t a secret recording. It was a coffee morning in my constituency, the Tory Party or The Telegraph are very welcome to come to.

“I was setting out what the private sector is going to invest in their own businesses in order to get to net zero by 2050 in, for example, the energy sector.

“It’s based on independent evidence from the likes of the Committee on Climate Change, and it’s also what the private sector and private sector investors tell us they want to do. There’s no secret plan.”

Davis confronts Labour over ‘hundreds of billions’ green policies cost

Sir David Davis has confronted Darren Jones after the Labour shadow chief secretary to the Treasury was recorded saying Labour’s green policies would cost “hundreds of billions”.

Speaking on Sky News, Sir David said: “Hundreds of billions.”

Mr Jones replied: “From the private sector.”

He later added: “Just to be clear what this is, this was a coffee morning in my constituency. I think you may have sent someone to spy. In future you’re very welcome. You can sign up for a ticket on my website. You’re very welcome. CCHQ are welcome to come.”

Mr Davis replied: “The important thing is there was a recording.

Mr Jones interjected: “I can say it now. It will cost hundreds of billions of pounds to hit net zero by 2050. But most of that money will come from the private sector.”

Starmer ‘very, very fragile’, says Cleverly

James Cleverly has said Sir Keir Starmer was “very, very fragile” in the debate.

“So what we saw from Keir Starmer, someone who’s very, very fragile when actually pushed to answer the questions,” the Home Secretary told the BBC.

“He talked over Mishal, he talked over Rishi, he talked over the audience, which is why Rishi really had to assert himself.

“But what we saw over and over again was Starmer failing to answer the questions, failing to answer what it means to be a woman, failing to answer what he would do with asylum seekers.”

09:42 PM BST

09:41 PM BST

Britain deserves better than Sunak and Starmer, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have said Britain deserves better than Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, said: “Tonight the audience spoke for the nation when they asked: is this really the best we’ve got?

“Our country deserves so much better than what we watched this evening.

“Liberal Democrats are listening to you and fighting hard for the issues that matter to people. From the NHS to tackling the cost of living, we want a fair deal for our country.”

09:39 PM BST

Public tied 50-50 on who won the debate

The public were tied 50-50 on who won the debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

In a YouGov poll of 1,716 debate viewers, 50 per cent said Mr Sunak won and 50 per cent said Sir Keir did.

‘We must not surrender’, says health secretary

The health secretary has repeated Rishi Sunak’s debate attack line, saying: “We must not surrender.”

Victoria Atkins told the BBC: “I thought Rishi showed his plan for the future but also the very serious choice we will face as a country next week. We must not surrender.”

In full: Sir Keir Starmer’s closing statement

My message to you is simple. If you want your NHS back, you have to vote for it. If you want a growing economy, you have to vote for it. If you want more police on our streets, more teachers in our schools, you have to vote for it. If you want to end 14 years of chaos and rebuild our country, then that power is in your hands on July 4. Vote change. Vote Labour.

09:32 PM BST

In full: Rishi Sunak’s closing statement

I understand why you’re frustrated with our party, with me. I get it, but this is not a by-election. It’s a choice with profound consequences for you and our country. And before you make that choice, think what a Labour government would mean. Can you afford to pay at least £2,000 more in tax? And why won’t Keir Starmer be straight with you about what he wants to do? And if you are not certain about Labour, don’t surrender to them. Don’t vote for any other party. Vote Conservative.

Starmer: Tories have ‘killed dream of home ownership’

The Conservatives have “killed” the “dream of home ownership”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour said he would “make sure that we build the houses necessary to ensure that the dream of home ownership lives again, because at the moment, it’s been killed under this government”,

He added: “The average age for young people to get a house is in their 30s. Now, I think it should be in their 20s, and if we have five more years of this government to go up to the 40s, but we’ve got to build more houses, 1.5 million houses across the country, that means tough decisions about planning and where those houses are going to be.

“But we also need to deal with the very high rents that young people are often paying.”

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the election debate

Get BBC Verify to check migration stats, shouts Sunak

Rishi Sunak has shouted “Get BBC Verify to check” after saying migration numbers have fallen in the last year.

“They’re already at work,” Mishal Husain replied.

Sunak a ‘defeatist’ on EU deal, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being a “defeatist” for saying Britain could not negotiate a better Brexit deal with the European Union without accepting freedom of movement.

“I’m not a defeatist like the Prime Minister and nor will I say to Juliet, insult Juliet, by saying, ‘It’s all fine, everything’s working, everything’s great’,” Sir Keir said.

“Part of the problem we have with this Prime Minister is that his lived world is millions of miles away from the lived worlds of individuals across the country, the businesses and the families that they’re trying to support. There’s a massive gap. That is a problem.”

Starmer: I will reopen Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour would reopen Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union.

“I did vote to remain, I campaigned to remain, but we left, we’ve left the EU,” the Labour leader said. “We’re not going back to the EU.

“But I do not accept that we can’t get a better deal than the one that we’ve got, because too many businesses are in the position you’re in, which is, you know, you put yourself into your business, you you put your money into your business, you take huge risks for your business.”

Rishi Sunak hit back by saying a new deal would lead to “free movement by the back door”.

“All the things he’s talking about involve accepting more migrants, free movement by the back door,” the Prime Minister said. “That is the choice for you at this election.”

JK Rowling attacks Starmer over trans debate answer

It's very important that we protect women's spaces... but men can also be women, says the Labour leader. My postal vote is literally lying next to me. I wanted to wait to hear what @Keir_Starmer said tonight to fill it in. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2024

09:13 PM BST

Sex means biological sex, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak was applauded after saying “sex means biological sex”.

The Prime Minister said: “Keir Starmer has not matched my pledge to reform the Equalities Act. Passing law is the only way to deliver on what Vicky says, and the reason he won’t do that, I don’t know, maybe he can explain.

“It’s because he’s not sure, like I am, that when it comes to these matters sets means biological sex, and that’s how you protect female-only spaces and services.”

Sir Keir responded, to cheers: “What I will also say is that I do recognise that there are a small number of people who are born into a gender that they don’t identify with, and I will treat them as I treat all human beings with dignity and respect.

“I’ll tell you for why because if you don’t, you end up with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom standing in Parliament making an anti-trans joke in front of the mother of a murdered trans teenager. I will never, ever allow myself to be put into that position.”

Mr Sunak replied: “That’s not what I did. I was pointing out that you changed your mind on this question multiple times.”

Rishi Sunak is illuminated by a spotlight as he speaks during the debate - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police order protesters to turn off speakers

The noise has died down a little after protesters were apparently forced to disconnect the sound system.

The lead demonstrator is now addressing the crowd through a megaphone instead.

He told them to stop drumming and using amplifying equipment in a bid to cut the noise levels.

Police would not comment on what the confrontation was about, but one protester told The Telegraph they had been asked to turn the speakers off.

Audience member applauded for asking: ‘Are you the best we’ve got?’

An audience member was applauded after asking Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer if they were “really the best we’ve got to be the next Prime Minister of our great country”.

Robert Blackstock asked: “Mr Sunak, I think you made a fair job of being Chancellor, but you’re a pretty mediocre Prime Minister.

“Sir Keir, I think that your strings are being pulled by very senior members of the Labour Party. Are you two really the best we’ve got to be the next prime minister of our great country?”

Mr Sunak responded by saying: “I get the frustrations, but think about the choice. Allow me to finish the job.”

Sir Keir then said: “What I’m now asking for is the opportunity to change our country for the better because we’ve had 14 pretty awful years.”

Sir Keir Starmer gesticulates during the debate

Labour always ‘run out of everyone’s money’, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said Labour always “run out of everyone’s money” in a response to a question about council finances.

“You mentioned Nottingham, right, and that is a glimpse of the future,” the Prime Minister said.

“Nottingham City Council, bankrupt under Labour. Birmingham City Council, the largest council in the country, in fact, the largest in Europe, not just bankrupt but as a result, everyone in Birmingham is now paying a 20 per cent higher council tax bill.

“And that is a snapshot of what will happen if Keir Starmer is in power and across the country, as Labour always do. They run out of everyone’s money.”

Husain applauded for calling out Starmer on Corbyn support

Mishal Husain won applause from the audience when she called out Sir Keir Starmer over his previous support for Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir was condemning Rishi Sunak for having Liz Truss as a Conservative candidate, to which Ms Husain said: “You know what it’s like to fall in behind the leader of your party.”

Rishi Sunak laughed at the riposte.

Police cordon off protest outside debate

Police have largely cordoned off the protest outside the debate to one section of the road.

Protesters with flags continue to chant: “The people united will never be defeated.”

Some are carrying placards reading: “ceasefire now” and “blood on your hands”.

Police officers interspersed with protesters outside the BBC debate - Amy Gibbons for The Daily Telegraph

08:54 PM BST

You don’t know which Starmer you’ll get, Sunak warns

Rishi Sunak has warned that you “just don’t know which Keir Starmer you’re going to get”.

Addressing the Labour leader, he said: “So when you stand here and say ‘smash the gangs’ like on every other issue you say one thing, you do another.

“You just don’t know which Keir Starmer you’re going to get. You can’t trust him on this issue. Do not surrender our borders to him.”

The Prime Minister added: “Do not surrender our borders to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party. This situation will just get worse.

“We will become the soft touch of Europe. And as I said the other night, they are queuing up in Calais waiting for Keir Starmer to be in charge.”

08:50 PM BST

Sunak: ‘Mark my words, your taxes will go up under Labour’

Rishi Sunak has warned voters that taxes will increase under Labour.

“You can have tax cuts with the Conservatives, or you can have thousands of pounds of tax rises under the Labour Party, because he’s simply not being straight with you about what is coming,” the Prime Minister said.

“Mark my words, your taxes are going up if he is in charge.”

Sir Keir Starmer responded by saying Mr Sunak was proposing “unfunded tax cuts” like Liz Truss.

“I’m not prepared to allow an incoming Labour government ever, ever to inflict that kind of damage on people across the country,” Sir Keir said.

Police descend on pro-Palestine protest outside debate

Police officers are now descending on the protest, which is quickly becoming heated.

Several protesters have run across the road to watch the confrontation.

At least a dozen officers in high-visibility police vests and hats are now interspersed with the crowd.

Protesters continue to chant: “Free, free Palestine.”

Police officers approach the pro-Palestine protest outside the BBC debate - Amy Gibbons for The Daily Telegraph

Sunak mocks Starmer: ‘Will you do a deal with the Taliban?’

Rishi Sunak was applauded after mocking Sir Keir Starmer for saying he would negotiate returns agreements with illegal migrants’ home countries to return them.

The Prime Minister said: ““Do you know where they come from? Iran, Syria, Afghanistan.

“So when Keir Starmer says he’s going to return people, are you going to sit down with the Iranian Ayatollahs, are you going to try to do a deal with the Taliban?

“It’s completely nonsensical what you are saying. You are taking people for fools.”

08:43 PM BST

Pro-Palestine protesters in bizarre claim Sunak ‘killing kids’

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating outside the debate are making so much noise they can be heard by viewers at home.

They are protesting both parties’ positions on the Israel-Gaza war.

A man with a microphone hooked up to several loudspeakers has been addressing the crowd.

Chants have included: “Rishi Sunak, shame on you, killing kids is what you do” and “Keir Starmer, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide”.

Protesters are flooding the street with noise – cheering, blowing whistles and playing music.

Sunak: Illegal migrants will be out on Britain’s streets under Labour

Rishi Sunak was applauded after saying illegal immigrants would be “out on our streets” under Labour.

“If Keir Starmer is your Prime Minister, all those illegal migrants will be out on our streets, and that is the choice for you,” he said.

“Do not surrender our borders to the Labour Party.”

Sir Keir responded by saying “record numbers” had come across the Channel in small boats under the Conservatives.

Audience applauds as Sunak says Starmer can’t deliver tax cuts

The audience applauded after Rishi Sunak said Sir Keir Starmer could not deliver tax cuts.

“You are going to have higher welfare under you, and that’s why you can’t deliver tax cuts,” the Prime Minister said.

The audience applauded again when Mr Sunak accused Sir Keir of having “nothing to say to people about what you would do about it”.

You’re out of touch, Starmer tells Sunak

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of being “out of touch” after the Prime Minister said “those who are able to work, should work”

“I think that those people who can work should work. That’s, I think, a fundamental tenet of fairness in our system which most people agree with,” the Prime Minister said.

Sir Keir Starmer responded: “No, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Mr Sunak interjected by saying Sir Keir “literally opposed” recent changes brought in by the Government.

The Labour leader hit back: “If you listened to people in the audience and across the country more often you might not be so out of touch.”

My dad was a toolmaker, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has repeated that his father was a toolmaker.

“My dad worked in a factory all his life,” the Labour leader said.

“He was a toolmaker, and having a secure job for him was really important to his respect and integrity in relation to those that are at work.

“My rule is this: if you can work, you should work, and we should we’ve got a plan to get people into work, working with businesses, to support people.”

Audible Pro-Palestine protest ‘part of democracy’, says host Mishal Husain

Mishal Husain, the host of the BBC debate, has acknowledged the pro-Palestine protest going on outside by saying it is an “aspect of democracy”.

“If you can hear any noises of ladies and gentlemen or anyone at home, there is a protest taking place outside, which is also an aspect of our democracy and people exercising their freedom of speech,” she said.

Don’t surrender to Labour’s tax rises, Sunak warns

Rishi Sunak has warned the public not to “surrender” to Labour’s tax rises.

“Just go on now go to The Telegraph website, because we’ve just found a recording that they have put out there from the deputy chancellor from the Labour Party, admitting that their plans will cost hundreds of billions of pounds,” Mr Sunak said.

“Hundreds of billions to anyone, all of you, 1000s of pounds of tax rises. That’s why I say Keir Starmer, the Labour Party, are not being straight with you, so do not surrender to their tax rises.”

The Prime Minister was referring to The Telegraph’s report that Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Labour’s target for decarbonising the economy will cost “hundreds of billions” of pounds.

Read the full story from Associate Editor Gordon Rayner here.

Palestine protest outside debate interrupting proceedings

A pro-Palestine protest outside the debate at Nottingham Trent University is disrupting proceedings.

Distant shouts, cheers and a megaphone can be heard on the televised feed of the head-to-head between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

General Election Debate Protest in Nottingham started.



We will not allow Genocide enablers to go undisturbed in our city.



Free Palestine! 🇵🇸✊ pic.twitter.com/rA8uBiaOot — Nottingham Solidarity Group (@NottsSolidarity) June 26, 2024

Starmer’s lack of honesty on tax ‘erodes trust’

Rishi Sunak has said Sir Keir Starmer’s lack of “honesty” on Labour’s tax plans “will erode trust”.

“I also think leadership means being straight with people,” Mr Sunak said.

“It means having the courage of your convictions, not changing your mind on every single position that you’ve taken, and being upfront about what you want to do for the country.

“That’s not what Keir Starmer is doing. He’s not being honest with everyone about his plans to raise their taxes. I think that will erode trust.”

Sunak ‘delayed and delayed and delayed’

Sir Keir Starmer has said Rishi Sunak “delayed and delayed and delayed” taking action in response to accusations of election betting by Conservatives.

“What I did when one of my team was alleged to have been involved and investigated by the Gambling Commission,” the Labour leader said.

“They were suspended within minutes because I knew it made it really important to be swift.

“The Prime Minister delayed and delayed and delayed until eventually he was bullied into taking action.”

Westminster betting scandal made me ‘furious’, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said he was “furious” to learn of the Westminster betting scandal.

The Gambling Commission is investigate five Conservative candidates and officials for betting on the date of the election.

“I completely share your anger,” Mr Sunak said in response to a voter’s question. “I was as frustrated as you are furious when I learnt about these allegations.

“That’s why, alongside the Gambling Commission, we initiated our own internal inquiries into what had happened, and as a result of that, have suspended two candidates.

“And I’ve been crystal clear, anyone who has broken the law, broken the rules, should not only face the full consequences of the law, I will ensure that they’re booted out of the Conservative Party.”

Debate begins

The debate has begun at Nottingham Trent university.

“Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are about to spend the next hour and a quarter answering voters questions,” host Mishal Husain said.

Tories rebrand Twitter account “Tax Check UK”

The Conservatives have rebranded their press office’s Twitter account as “Tax Check UK”.

The move is reminiscent of the account being rebranded as a fact checker account during a debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

08:03 PM BST

Tory election defeat was ‘determined’ in 2022, says Hammond

Lord Hammond has said a Conservative defeat at the general election was “determined” in 2022 after Liz Truss’s time in office.

“In my own mind, the outcome of this election, maybe not the magnitude of it, but the outcome of the election was determined in the autumn of 2022,” the former Chancellor told LBC.

“I think the public had started to make up its mind during the Partygate shenanigans, and then the Liz Truss government was the final straw for many people.”

Pictured: Sunak arrives at BBC debate

Rishi Sunak arrives at the BBC election debate in Nottingham - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Senior Tory accused of betting £8k that he would lose his seat

A senior Conservative has been accused of betting £8,000 that he would lose his seat at the general election, it has been reported.

The Sun reported that Sir Philip Davies, who is defending a 6,242 majority in Shipley, West Yorkshire, placed the four-figure wager.

There is no suggestion the leading Tory, who is married to cabinet minister Esther McVey, has broken the law.

He told the newspaper that the sum involved was “nobody’s business”, that he “fully expected to lose” and that he had done nothing illegal.

Cleverly attacks Labour over ‘hundreds of billions’ tape

James Cleverly has attacked Labour after an audio clip leaked to The Telegraph revealed a shadow minister said that reaching Labour’s target for decarbonising the economy will cost “hundreds of billions” of pounds.

“Today we’ve the seen the person who’d be the number two at the Treasury in a Labour government, they have basically said that they are hiding the true costs of their green taxes,” the Home Secretary told Sky News.

“He said £28 billion was a tiny amount of money and actually the figure would be hundreds of billions.

“That’s come to light today and he said in the audio clip that they would be dishonest about the numbers because of media scrutiny.

“So tonight I think the Prime Minister will push for honesty.”

Starmer arrives for the debate

Keir Starmer has arrived for the debate.

The Labour leader shook hands with BBC Director-General Tim Davie as he arrived.

Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Tim Davie, the BBC's director-general - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Exclusive: Labour’s net zero target could cost hundreds of billions, leaked audio reveals

Reaching Labour’s target for decarbonising the economy will cost “hundreds of billions” of pounds, a shadow minister has disclosed in a recording obtained by The Telegraph.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said the £28 billion per year originally allocated to Labour’s green investment plan was a “tiny” amount.

He said the fact that Sir Keir Starmer had downgraded his investment plans from £28 billion to £4.7 billion “made it sound as if we basically junked the whole thing but we definitely haven’t”.

Mr Jones told a public meeting in Bristol that private capital would have to be used to upgrade infrastructure, but “public subsidy” would still be needed alongside that.

Debate spin room ‘hotting up’

Things are quite literally hotting up in the spin room ahead of tonight’s BBC debate, as journalists have arrived to find the air conditioning is broken.

With the temperature currently sitting at around 25C in Nottingham, it’s not just Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer feeling the heat.

Both sides will be hoping their leader can keep his cool as the pair go head-to-head for the last time before the country goes to the polls.

Safe to say conditions are perfect for some fiery exchanges. Behind me, I just heard Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, say that he was broadcasting “live from an incinerator”.

How is tonight’s debate going to work?

In the 75-minute debate, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will be asked questions by a studio audience.

It has been chosen by Savanta, the polling company, and will include undecided voters, Conservatives and Labour supporters.

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir will finish the proceedings with closing statements, with the order decided by a coin toss.

Husain: I’m prepared to halt Sunak and Starmer in BBC debate

Mishal Husain has warned Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer that she is prepared to “halt” them during the BBC’s head-to-head debate tonight.

She said: “Once we’re into the flow, the debate will run straight through, for an hour and a quarter.

“Where necessary, I will be nudging the two men back to what was in the question, clarifying points, and yes, probably having to call a halt from time to time.

“I can’t predict how the overall tone will be, because that depends on the debaters, for whom these 75 minutes carry both opportunity and risk.”

The debate, which is being held at Nottingham Trent University, is being broadcast on BBC One at 8.15pm.

What is happening in tonight’s debate?

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head for the final time in the election campaign live on the BBC at 8.15pm tonight.

The debate is being hosted by Mishal Husain and is taking place at Nottingham Trent University.

It is the penultimate debate of the general election campaign and will be followed on Friday at 8pm by a second Question Time special, where Reform UK’s Nigel Farage and the Green Party’s Carla Denyer will go head-to-head.

