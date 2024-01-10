Sunak Post Pmqs
He’s fueled lies about Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, Kamala Harris and now Nikki Haley not being natural-born Americans. What do they all have in common?
"We are at a moment of time where our democracy literally is on the line," Karofsky told The Washington Post about the wave of threats toward institutions.
“It is very, very powerful evidence if you look at it with the prism of what Jack Smith has to prove at trial," said Harry Litman.
Ty Cobb also predicted that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals would rule against Trump "fast and forcefully."
A federal judge in Nevada dismissed a ballot eligibility challenge against former President Trump on Tuesday, ruling the challenger does not have proper standing. Federal Judge Gloria Navarro determined that the man who brought the challenge, long-shot GOP presidential candidate John Anthony Castro, didn’t have authentic standing to bring the suit, because he filed to…
Trump’s legal team has argued that a former president cannot be prosecuted for official actions undertaken while he was president.
The ex-president seemed to threaten the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals after its judges doubted his immunity claim. That will only help President Biden.
J.P.Morgan's Michael Cembalest prophesied a seismic moment for Biden this year in an investors newsletter.
"Trump did this," the ad states, over footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
A group of protesters staying on private land outside Ottawa say they have no intention of leaving despite the local municipality making their lives difficult, while the landowner contends he's being unfairly targeted by officials. In October, a group of protesters including many who participated in what became known as the 2022 Freedom Convoy moved onto private property located about 65 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa. The landowner, Chet Wiggins, welcomed the protesters onto his land and cr
CNN's Boris Sanchez sparred with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and suggested he was terrified of the truth.
"It has nothing to do with his legal peril," the former Missouri Democratic senator warned.
Conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins how he thinks former President Donald Trump’s hearing in a circuit court of appeals went.
The "Late Night" comedian also delivered "some terrible news" for Trump supporters in the form of a stinging supercut.
Michelle Obama says fears about the 2024 White House race keep her up at night. “I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” Obama said of this year’s presidential election in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, released Monday. “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit…
Wanna' see a dead body? On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" the late-night host destroyed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a seven-minute monologue.
Pat McAfee is standing firm on his claims that an ESPN executive was “trying to sabotage” his show. The football commentator addressed his remarks from Friday’s show on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs its first two hours on ESPN, followed by a third hour on ESPN+ and his YouTube channel. “There …
Just as he is with a golf club in hand, when a microphone is close by Rory McIlroy does not take wild lunges or indulge in hit and hope. As he is on the fairway, McIlroy is with the media – natural but knowledgeable; ebullient, but informed.
Ukraine recently shot down several Russian aircraft, and it's underscored a problem that's plagued Moscow for nearly two years, intelligence says.
Former President Trump on Tuesday insisted the case against him and several others in Georgia over efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results should be dropped after another defendant filed a motion accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) of improper behavior. “You had a very big event yesterday as you saw in…