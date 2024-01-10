Sunak Post Pmqs

CBC

A group of protesters staying on private land outside Ottawa say they have no intention of leaving despite the local municipality making their lives difficult, while the landowner contends he's being unfairly targeted by officials. In October, a group of protesters including many who participated in what became known as the 2022 Freedom Convoy moved onto private property located about 65 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa. The landowner, Chet Wiggins, welcomed the protesters onto his land and cr