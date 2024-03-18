Sunak set for fresh battle with Lords after MPs vote down Rwanda Bill amendments

Though Rishi Sunak claimed victory over the proposed amendments, the Lords will have an opportunity to reinstate them - PA

Rishi Sunak faces a showdown with the Lords on Wednesday over his Rwanda Bill after he used his Commons majority to reverse their amendments to his flagship legislation.

MPs sent the Bill back to the Lords after voting down their 10 amendments which the Immigration Minister Michael Tomlinson said would delay, frustrate or undermine the Government’s efforts to get deportation flights off to Rwanda this spring.

The Lords will on Wednesday attempt to reinstate some of the amendments in a “ping-pong” battle with the Commons which, if voted through by peers, could delay the passage of the legislation until after Parliament returns from its Easter break on April 15.

If successful, the Home Office has identified 150 migrants for the first two deportation flights who would be detained within days of the Bill gaining royal assent. The legal process of appeals, laid out in legislation, would, however, mean that they would not take off until mid- to late May at the earliest.

Officials “are identifying and have identified the cohort of people who will be the first to board flights” to Rwanda, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed on Monday. “We’re obviously continuing to work at pace on that, such that the first flights are ready to go in the weeks after the Bill passes.”

The Bill is central to the Prime Minister’s pledge to stop the boats and his electoral fortunes by getting the first deportation flights off to Rwanda following nearly two years’ delay from legal challenges to the scheme.

These culminated in the Supreme Court ruling Rwanda unsafe, which the Bill and accompanying Treaty sought to answer by putting in place a legal infrastructure and safeguards to protect deported migrants from being repatriated to countries where they could face persecution or torture.

Crossbenchers could be pivotal

Government whips have asked all 280 Conservative peers to turn up on Wednesday to defeat further attempts by Labour, Liberal Democrat and crossbencher Lords to amend the Bill. They can expect up to 220 to turn up which will roughly match the combined numbers of Labour and Lib Dem peers.

Its passage in the Lords will hinge on Mr Sunak getting his vote out and persuading 60 to 70 crossbench peers to back it. “I would have thought most of the crossbenchers will vote against the Government,” said Lord Carlile, a crossbench critic of the Bill and a former independent adviser to ministers on terror legislation.

“It comes down to how many Tories the Government can persuade to attend. I would have thought many will have lumps in their throats in deciding whether to turn up. There is no disciplinary measure of any value that can be taken against them. If they lose the whip, they probably won’t mind too much.”

The Lords will not block the Bill but could delay it through further rounds of “ping-pong” either next week or after Easter, depending on the size of any majorities, in favour of further amendments.

Mr Tomlinson rejected amendments seeking to ensure the Bill complied with domestic and international law by saying there was nothing in the Bill that breached it. He warned that changes to introduce independent checks on the safety of Rwanda would allow “lengthy legal challenges which will delay removal”.

He said Lords’ amendments to extend the right of appeal would lead to “systematic legal challenges” that would “frustrate and delay” removals, warning they were “unnecessary” and would “completely undermine” the purpose of the Bill.

MPs voted by majorities of between 57 and 78 votes to reject the Lords’ amendments.

Support from Labour

For the first flights, ministers are to use migrants drawn from some 5,000 handed notices of intent to deport to Rwanda last year. Internal documents showed only 760 of these were in regular contact with the Home Office, of which officials believed they would be able to round up half. Some 150 will be detained.

Rwanda and UK Government sources on Monday denied suggestions of a two-month pause after the first flights, but confirmed there would be a “staged” approach.

There are only 200 places in the official Hope Hostel in Kigali but Rwanda sources said they had agreements with hotels to take “thousands” more if required before they moved into longer term accommodation.

Labour backed all 10 amendments, as the shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said they made the Bill “marginally less absurd”. “Not one of these amendments is designed to prevent the departure of flights to Rwanda, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly and wrongly implied that they will,” he said.

10:45 PM GMT

Victory for the Government – for now

So the Government has seen off the Lords amendments to its Rwanda Bill – but up next is a showdown on Wednesday with peers who will try to reinstate their proposed changes.

Thank you for joining our live coverage of the vote tonight.

10:19 PM GMT

Clive Lewis says sorry for swearing in Commons

Labour MP Clive Lewis has apologised for swearing in the Commons chamber and said his “outburst” was not directed at anyone in particular.

The Norwich South MP told the Commons: “I’d like to put on record, if I could, my apologies to the chamber, to Members and members of staff, for an earlier outburst I had.

“If I could very quickly explain, I received a message which caused me some consternation and surprise, to which I made an outburst in general at no-one specifically.

“If I could do it again I’d probably have said something like ‘my giddy aunt’, rather what did come out of my mouth, and for that I apologise.

“But just to clear the air and put on record the fact that it was directed at no-one in particular.”

Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale, who earlier said it had been alleged an MP had sworn at a doorkeeper, said: “I appreciate the honourable gentleman’s candour in identifying himself and the fullness of the nature of his apology, which is accepted.”

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South - REUTERS

10:07 PM GMT

Amendment 10: rejected

It’s the perfect 10 for the Government as MPs have comfortably seen off all of the Lords’ amendments.

MPs voted 312 to 255, with a majority of 57, to reject Lords amendment 10.

The amendment sought to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they put themselves in harm’s way by working with the UK armed forces or UK Government overseas from removal to Rwanda.

09:55 PM GMT

Amendment nine: rejected

Amendment nine has also been blocked. MPs voted 320 to 251 – a majority of 69 – against the proposed change.

The amendment sought to identify and protect victims of modern slavery and human trafficking from being removed to Rwanda without their consent.

09:41 PM GMT

Amendment eight: rejected

MPs have voted 318 to 255, with a majority of 63, to reject Lords’ amendment eight.

The amendment would have required ministers to publish a timetable for removals to Rwanda, the number of people it plans to send to Rwanda, as well as information about arrangements for people not set to be sent to the country within the period covered by the UK’s treaty with Rwanda.

09:34 PM GMT

MP accused of swearing

An MP has been accused of swearing at a Commons doorkeeper during the votes on the Government’s Rwanda legislation tonight.

Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale said: “I’m informed that a Member swore at one of the doorkeepers this evening who on my instructions lock the doors.

“If that person is identified the consequences will be very severe.”

09:30 PM GMT

Amendment seven: rejected

The vote on amendment seven also goes the way of the Government with MPs voting 320 to 250 against the Lords’ change.

The Commons decided by a majority of 70 to block the amendment, which would have offered protections for asylum seekers claiming to be unaccompanied children.

It would have restored the ability of domestic courts to fully consider an appeal against an age assessment decision before the claimant is removed to Rwanda.

09:23 PM GMT

Amendment six: rejected

Amendment six has also been rejected by the Commons.

That amendment would have restored the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and enabled them to intervene, effectively blowing a hole in the Bill.

MPs voted 324 to 251, a majority of 73, against the amendment.

09:15 PM GMT

Half-time score

With five of the ten votes counted, the Government is 5-0 up which is a healthy half-time lead in anyone’s book (and one poor Luton Town could only dream of).

However, even if the Government was to win all 10 of the votes this evening – shooting down the Lords amendments – the Bill is due to go back to the upper house on Wednesday.

It would set up an almighty showdown with the Lords who will likely fight to reinstate some of the amendments.

09:09 PM GMT

Amendment five: rejected

MPs have rejected amendment five, voting 322 to 249, with a majority of 73.

The amendment would have been consequential to amendment four, allowing the presumption that Rwanda is safe to be challenged in the courts.

09:08 PM GMT

09:03 PM GMT

Mordaunt has £26k war chest ready to topple PM

This tumble of defeated amendments could mean a very pleasing night for Rishi Sunak – but it is unlikely to lift the significant pressure on him amid doubts over his over his future as Tory leader.

Ben Riley-Smith reports tonight that Penny Mordaunt has built up a £26,000 campaigning war chest from donations since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister, as speculation continues about whether he could be toppled.

The money was given to the House of Commons leader’s local party in Portsmouth North, the seat which she has represented as an MP since 2010.

Some £20,000 was donated by a company run by Terence Mordaunt, a businessman not related to the MP, who gave similar amounts before she bid for the Tory leadership in 2022.

Read more: Penny Mordaunt has built £26,000 war chest since Rishi Sunak became PM

Penny Mordaunt is the bookies' favourite to take over as the next Tory leader - GETTY IMAGES

08:54 PM GMT

Amendment four: rejected

Amendment four has also fallen in the Commons.

MPs have voted 321 to 252, with a majority of 69, to reject Lords amendment.

This amendment would have allowed the presumption that Rwanda is safe to be challenged in the courts.

08:41 PM GMT

Amendment three: rejected

Another comfortable win for the Government, this time on amendment three.

MPs voted 324 to 253 to reject the change, a majority of 71, exactly the same votes as for amendment two.

Amendment three aimed to establish a monitoring mechanism able to determine whether the safeguards in the UK-Rwanda Treaty have been, and continue to be, fully implemented.

MPs leave the Commons chamber to vote on the amendments

08:31 PM GMT

Amendment two: rejected

MPs have voted 324 to 253 – a majority of 71 – to reject Lords amendment two.

This amendment sought to ensure that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

08:23 PM GMT

Amendment one: rejected

Amendment one of the Rwanda Bill has been comfortably voted down in the Commons in a boost for the Government.

MPs have voted 328 to 250 – a majority of 78 – to reject Lords amendment one.

The amendment was designed to ensure the Bill complies with domestic and international law.

08:19 PM GMT

The ten amendments explained

The changes that peers want made to the Rwanda Bill are complex but revolve around the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and allowing them to intervene.

Scroll down in this blog to see discussion and explanation on each of the ten Lords amendments, which are all highlighted in bold.

You can also check out our story here from earlier this month which explains the changes.

08:10 PM GMT

What happens next?

The Commons debate on the watered down Rwanda Bill amendments is now drawing to a close.

So what next? Well MPs are now voting on all ten of the amendments beginning from 8pm.

The Government has a majority so it’s likely many of the peers’ changes will be reversed.

However, there is talk of a small-scale rebellion among a handful of Tory backbenchers that will make little difference overall.

After the votes are in, the Rwanda Bill will then resume its “ping-pong” process in Parliament by being sent back to the House of Lords on Wednesday.

It will then be up to peers to decide what to do with the amendments they originally proposed.

If they send the Bill back to the Commons with all ten amendments back in place, it is likely the legislation will be hit with further delays and not make it into law before the Easter recess.

Still, even if he suffers this further setback, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is confident that removal flights will be taking off for Rwanda in the spring.

08:02 PM GMT

Green MP defends amendment six to strengthen influence of courts

The Rwanda Bill is an “extraordinary and profound attack” on constitutional democracy, the Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has told the Commons.

She told MPs: “I do think the minister should stop misusing, in my view, the concept of Parliamentary sovereignty which is not embodied by riding roughshod over the courts.”

She said: “Lords amendment six... is vital. It would allow our courts to play their proper part, to hear evidence, to scrutinise the legality of Government decisions, to allow our system to protect individuals at risk of life or inhumane or degrading treatment.”

“The bar for (the Lords) to override the Commons must be an extraordinary and profound attack on the very fabric and operation of our constitutional democracy and I regret to conclude that it is precisely [that],” she added.

07:26 PM GMT

Rwanda not safe, says human rights committee chair

Rwanda is still not a safe country and LGBT people may not enjoy a life free of discrimination there, the chairwoman of Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights has told MPs.

The SNP’s Joanna Cherry said her committee, which is made up of both peers and MPs, had just returned from a visit to Rwanda and found it was lagging behind.

“I think Rwanda is... on LGBT rights where the UK was about 50 years ago,” she told the Commons.

“Yes it is ahead of many other African countries because it is not illegal to be gay or trans in Rwanda, but there are no positive rights, there are no equal rights protections.”

She added: “Based on the evidence I have read, and the evidence the Joint Committee on Human Rights has heard so far, based on what I heard and saw on the ground in Kigali, I remain of the view that Rwanda is still not a safe country for asylum seekers.”

06:58 PM GMT

Amendment one is ‘serious and dangerous’, says Tory MP

We’re turning to another Tory backbencher’s views on the Lords’ changes to the Rwanda Bill now.

Conservative MP Sir William Cash has taken issue with the Lord’s amendment one to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which is designed to ensure the legislation complies with international and domestic law.

He says this a “serious and dangerous” clause because of its impact on parliamentary sovereignty.

“It is actually contradicting one of the most fundamental principles of our constitutional law,” he tells the Commons. “Parliamentary sovereignty means that the supremacy of Parliament can override international law and should do so.”

He says he has “never seen, in my 40 years in this place or in my constitutional legal practice beforehand, any statute which purports to include words which are so all-embracing as these words that are used in their amendment”.

06:27 PM GMT

Rwanda plan ‘not Scotland’s values’, says SNP

The Rwanda Bill is “a circus” that does not represent “Scotland’s values”, the Scottish National Party has said.

The SNP’s home affairs spokeswoman Alison Thewliss told the Commons: “This Bill is full of contradictions. It is a deterrent but Rwanda’s also safe, undermines our own obligations internationally and our domestic courts while telling Rwanda that they must keep to theirs.

“It’s not tough enough for the far right of the Tory Party and it’s too harsh for the more reasonable wing.

“It is a circus. It is a deflection from a broken Home Office that can’t even get the basics right. Beset by delays, under investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office, wasting money hand over fist.

“The Rwanda Bill is not Scotland’s values. Scotland, we see the humanity in people. There is an alternative set out quite clearly in the Scottish Government’s papers on this issue. We cannot trust the failed Westminster parties to dismantle the hostile environment that they created.”

06:25 PM GMT

Tory former minister has doubts about ‘safe’ definition

With backbench opinions on the Rwanda Bill, let’s kick off with the Conservative former minister Sir Jeremy Wright who says he has problems with the Government’s insistence that Rwanda is a safe third country.

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam said he was “troubled by what I might describe as the absolutist, if not the eternalist nature of the wording of the Bill”.

He added: “The Bill says that Rwanda is safe and must be taken as such for a variety of purposes, and Parliament’s judgment on that will stand as far as I can see until new legislation is passed. And that is why the noble Lord Hope’s amendments two and three are interesting.”

But he stressed that he could not support them because it gives the treaty’s monitoring committee the power to decide if Rwanda remains safe or not.

Intervening in the debate, Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, said: “Our Supreme Court, the highest court in the land said after reading all the evidence that Rwanda was not safe. And for Parliament, yes it is sovereign, but it’s become almost a dictatorship.”

06:18 PM GMT

What’s happening in the Commons right now?

Now that both the Government and Labour have had their say on the Lords amendments to the Rwanda Bill ahead of crunch votes this evening, backbenchers are now having their say.

You can watch this debate in the Commons on our livestream at the top of this page.

We’ll be bringing you updates in this blog on some of the views expressed in the chamber.

This will culminate in MPs voting on all ten Lords amendments from around 8pm.

06:16 PM GMT

On amendment ten: Exempting Afghan veterans from Rwanda

There is a “moral imperative” not to send Afghan veterans who helped the UK to Rwanda, Labour has said.

Shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said the opposition benches would be backing Lords amendment ten, which seeks to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they have helped the UK’s armed forces or Government overseas.

Mr Kinnock said: “This amendment is driven by a moral imperative. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have supported our defence, diplomacy and development abroad, not least in Afghanistan, and it beggars belief that the Government would even consider sending this cohort of heroes who are fleeing the Taliban to Rwanda.”

He later claimed the UK “owes a debt of honour and a debt of gratitude” to its Afghan allies, adding: “I am not sure honour is a word we can apply very easily to the benches opposite, but that is what it is about.”

06:09 PM GMT

Peers are just doing their jobs, Labour says

Speaking for the Labour front bench, Stephen Kinnock also sought to cut through Tory criticism of the House of Lords for how they have amended the Bill.

“In so doing they were fulfilling their constitutional, democratic and patriotic duty, by scrutinising and seeking to amend this Bill, just as they would any other piece of legislation that comes before them,” he told MPs.

06:07 PM GMT

Lords tweaks make Rwanda Bill ‘marginally less absurd’, says Labour

Labour will back all ten Lords amendments in the Commons because they make the Rwanda Bill “marginally less absurd”.

That was the view of the shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock, who told MPs: “I rise today to speak in favour of all ten of the Lords’ amendments that are before us today.

“They each serve to make this shambolic mess of a Bill marginally less absurd, and as I will come to in a second, they would serve only to put in statute what ministers have actually promised from that despatch box.

“Not one of these amendments is designed to prevent the departure of flights to Rwanda, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly and wrongly implied that they will.”

06:01 PM GMT

Minister responds to amendments seven, eight and nine

Amendment seven in the Lords offers protections for asylum seekers claiming to be unaccompanied children.

But Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson warned in response in the Commons that “whilst creating that deterrent it’s important the Government takes decisive action also to deter adults from claiming to be children”.

Amendment eight requires ministers to publish a timetable for removals to Rwanda. But the minister said in response: “The Home Office regularly publishes statistics on levels of migration in the United Kingdom and it’s not necessary to report the number of removals to Parliament in the manner proposed.”

Mr Tomlinson told the Commons that Lords amendment nine, linked to protections for modern slavery victims, was not needed because “the Government of Rwanda has systems in place to safeguard relocated individuals with a range of vulnerabilities, including those concerning mental health and gender-based violence”.

05:59 PM GMT

On amendment six: This is not necessary, says minister

“Systematic legal challenges” cannot continue to “frustrate and delay” removals to Rwanda, the Government has said as it argued in the Commons against changes made by peers to the Rwanda Bill.

Amendment six compels judges to regard Rwanda as safe, restoring the jurisdiction of domestic courts in relation to the safety of Rwanda and allows them to intervene.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said: “One of the core principles of this Bill is to limit the challenges that can be brought against the general safety of Rwanda. This amendment completely undermines the purpose of the Bill and is not necessary.”

05:54 PM GMT

Amendments four and five: Rwanda is evidently safe, says Government

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson has said the Government has “published evidence” in support of Rwanda being a safe third country, when discussing Lords amendments four and five to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which would allow the designation of Rwanda as safe to be challenged in court.

He told the Commons: “It’s clear that the purpose of the Bill is to respond to the Supreme Court’s concern and to enable Parliament to confirm the status of Rwanda as a third safe country to enable removal of those who arrive in the United Kingdom illegally.”

He added: “It is the Treaty, the Bill and the published evidence pack which together demonstrate that Rwanda is safe for relocated individuals and that the Government’s approach is tough but fair and lawful.

“The Government is clear that we’ve assessed Rwanda to be safe and we’ve published evidence to substantiate that point.”

05:19 PM GMT

On amendment three: This interferes with current checks and balances, says minister

Turning to Lords amendment three to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, this aims to establish a monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the UK-Rwanda Treaty.

Responding to the peers’ amendment in the Commons this afternoon, Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson warned that it could disrupt the “independence and impartiality” of the oversight committee previously established in the Bill.

Mr Tomlinson told the Commons: “In relation to the monitoring committee it was always intended for that committee to be independent in order to ensure that there is a layer of impartial oversight of the operation of the partnership.

“Maintaining that committee’s independence is an integral aspect of the design of the policy. The Treaty enhances the role of the previously established independent monitoring committee and it will ensure that obligations of the Treaty are adhered to in practice.”

He added: “Therefore (amendment three) risks disturbing the independence and impartiality of the monitoring committee and it should be resisted.”

05:08 PM GMT

Tory MP claims families in Middle East will be put off

The House of Lords’ amendments to the Rwanda Bill are “not relevant”, Conservative MP Richard Graham has insisted.

The MP for Gloucester told the Commons: “The amendments of the other place are not relevant to what we’re trying to achieve.”

He added: “When people criticise this Bill for the cost of sending people to Rwanda, they entirely miss the point that this will act as a huge disincentive to people in families and communities predominantly in the Middle East to fundraise vast sums of money in order for their children to arrive here in the UK, not in east Africa.”

05:06 PM GMT

On amendment two: Rwanda is safe, Government insists

Rwanda has a “long and proud history” of integrating asylum seekers and refugees, Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson has claimed.

Speaking in relation to amendment two to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, Mr Tomlinson told the Commons: “The Government of Rwanda, the African Union and the UNHCR signed an agreement to continue the operations of the emergency transit mechanism in Rwanda.

“It temporarily accommodates some of the most vulnerable refugee populations who have faced trauma, detentions and violence, and Rwanda has showcased its willingness and its ability to work collaboratively to find solutions to refugee situations and to crises as well.”

He added: “The purpose of the Bill is to make clear that Rwanda is safe generally and that decision makers, as well as courts and tribunals, must conclusively treat it as such. The amendments as drafted would open the door to lengthy legal challenges which will delay removal.

“It therefore follows that I cannot support this amendment. We are confident in the Government of Rwanda’s commitment and I am clear that Rwanda is a safe country.”

05:04 PM GMT

On amendment one: Rwanda Bill does not conflict with international law, minister says

There is nothing in the Rwanda Bill which conflicts with the UK Government’s international obligations, Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson has said.

Opening the debate on the House of Lords’ amendments to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, Mr Tomlinson said the Government disagrees with all ten proposed amendments.

Mr Tomlinson told the Commons: “This Bill is an essential element of our wider strategy to protect our borders and stop the boats to prevent the tragic loss of lives at sea caused by dangerous, illegal and unnecessary crossings across the Channel.”

On amendment one, which seeks to ensure the Bill complies with domestic and international law, Mr Tomlinson said: “I don’t accept that the provisions of the Bill undermine the rule of law, and the Government takes its responsibilities and its international obligations incredibly seriously.

“And there’s nothing in the Bill that requires any act or omission which conflicts with our international obligations.”

He added: “This Bill is based on both Rwanda’s and the United Kingdom’s compliance with international law in the form of a treaty, which itself recognises and reflects the international legal obligations of both the United Kingdom and also of Rwanda.”

04:52 PM GMT

Labour expects Rwanda flights to take off this spring

Labour has described the Rwanda Bill as a “con” but said it expects flights to still take off this spring.

Stephen Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, told the Commons in his closing remarks:

This Bill is a con, the treaty is a con, the whole Rwanda plan is a con – it is quite simply a headline-chasing gimmick as unworkable as it is unaffordable. The country knows it, this House knows it, the Home Secretary knows it and the minister knows it. At £2 million per head, the Rwanda scheme is the worst value for money policy in history but the amendments that I have spoken to today will not stop those flights taking off. We expect those flights to happen this spring as the Prime Minister has repeatedly promised the country. These amendments simply seek to insert into the Bill what ministers have promised – so I encourage members on all sides of the House to join me in the division lobbies supporting these amendments later today.

04:45 PM GMT

What’s happening with the Rwanda Bill tonight?

When the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was in the Lords earlier this month, peers rewrote it with a total of ten changes which watered down the legislation.

But given the Tory majority in the Commons, the Government will this evening seek to reverse the defeats from the Lords, sending the Bill back to the upper chamber on Wednesday.

This is a process known as ping-pong, but this back and forth can only happen three times before the Government can invoke the Parliament Act and override the Upper House.

The Commons goes into its Easter recess at the close of business on March 26, with peers heading away from Westminster a day later, meaning that if the Lords maintain their resistance to the legislation it is unlikely to pass before the break.

But officials believe that will still leave just enough time for Rishi Sunak to meet his pledge of getting a plane in the air this spring.

04:22 PM GMT

PM: We need to get Rwanda up and running

Rishi Sunak has said the Rwanda plan is critical to solving Britain’s illegal migration problem, ahead of a crunch Commons vote later.

“We need to make it clear that if you come here illegally, you won’t be able to stay and we will be able to remove you,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

“That is the only way to properly solve the issue of illegal migration.

“We’ve made good progress. Boat numbers were down by a third last year. That shows that our plan is working, but in order to finish the job, we need the Rwanda scheme through.”

04:15 PM GMT

First Rwanda flight passengers have been identified, No 10 says

Downing Street has said the Government believes it had “the right Bill” and “it remains our plan to get it through as quickly as possible”.

Officials “are identifying and have identified the cohort of people who will be the first to board flights” to Rwanda, No 10 said.

“We’re obviously continuing to work at pace on that, such that the first flights are ready to go in the weeks after the Bill passes,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

03:56 PM GMT

Minister: Government made it ‘abundantly clear’ it believes Rwanda is safe country

The minister for illegal migration said the Government had made it “abundantly clear” that it believes Rwanda to be a safe country for asylum seekers to be sent to.

Michael Tomlinson told the House of Commons: “We have made it abundantly clear that we assess Rwanda to be a safe country, that we are confident in the government of Rwanda’s commitment to the partnership in order successfully to offer safety and protection to those relocated under the treaty.”

03:48 PM GMT

Government will seek to overturn all amendments made by peers to Rwanda Bill

Michael Tomlinson, the minister for illegal migration, said the Government disagreed with all 10 of the amendments made to the Rwanda Bill by the House of Lords and will seek to overturn all of them in votes this evening.

The minister told the House of Commons this afternoon: “This Bill is an essential element of our wider strategy to protect our borders and to stop the boats to prevent the tragic loss of lives at sea caused by dangerous, illegal and unnecessary crossings across the Channel.”

03:42 PM GMT

Rwanda Bill returns to Commons

The Rwanda Bill is now back in the House of Commons for further scrutiny as it edges closer to becoming law.

MPs are debating whether to keep or remove changes made to the Bill by the House of Lords.

The Government is expected to try to overturn all 10 of the amendments made by peers, with votes due to be held this evening from 8pm.

03:35 PM GMT

Obama-Sunak meeting ‘informal’, says No 10 source

The purpose of Barack Obama’s visit to Downing Street was not immediately clear this afternoon.

But a No 10 source described it as an “informal” meeting between Rishi Sunak and the former US president.

It is thought to be the first time the two men have met.

03:10 PM GMT

Barack Obama arrives at No 10 for private meeting

Barack Obama, the former US president, has just arrived at Downing Street for an undisclosed private meeting with Rishi Sunak.

Mr Obama, who served in the White House from 2009 to 2017, smiled and waved at members of the press before he entered No 10 shortly after 3pm.

Barack Obama, the former US president, is pictured this afternoon as he arrived at No 10 Downing Street - Alastair Grant/AP

02:50 PM GMT

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt enters No 10 Downing Street today

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured today going into No 10 Downing Street - Toby Melville /Reuters

02:34 PM GMT

Ed Davey pledges to set UK on path back to EU Single Market

Sir Ed Davey has pledged to set the UK “on the path back to the Single Market” and back “at the heart of Europe”.

The Liberal Democrat leader told members that being at the centre of Europe was “where we belong”, as he pledged to rebuild the country’s relationship with the European Union.

You can read the full story here.

02:19 PM GMT

Is it ‘too late’ to replace Sunak? Telegraph readers have their say

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, said this morning that he believed it was “too late” for the Tories to replace Rishi Sunak (see the post below at 11.05).

Telegraph readers have been weighing in on whether they agree or disagree with Mr Wallace:

01:44 PM GMT

Labour poll lead over Tories increases by six points in a week

Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has increased by six points in a week, according to a new Deltapoll survey, with the former now holding an advantage of 23 points overall.

Labour was on 46 per cent of the vote, double that of the Tories on 23 per cent in the poll conducted between Mar 15-18.

The Conservatives were down by four points and Labour was up by two points when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted between Mar 8-11.

🚨New Voting Intention🚨

Labour lead increases to twenty-three points in our latest results.

Con 23% (-4)

Lab 46% (+2)

Lib Dem 9% (-1)

Reform 12% (+1)

SNP 2% (-)

Green 5% (+1)

Other 3% (+1)

Fieldwork: 15th-18th March 2024

Sample: 2,072 GB adults

(Changes from 8th-11th March 2024) pic.twitter.com/BK6sCROjZp — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) March 18, 2024

01:31 PM GMT

Ulez roll out didn’t cause sky to fall in, says Khan

The “sky didn’t fall in” with the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone in London, Sadiq Khan said after his clean air priority was praised by Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to reporters today, the London Mayor said of the scheme: “When we first planned to bring it in in central London, there were people who were hostile and anti. It came in and the sky didn’t collapse.

“We then expanded it to inner London, lots of complaints and concerns and by the way the Tories have been consistent in opposing it at all levels, the sky didn’t fall in.

“We then expanded it to outer London and here’s the great news – 19 out of 20 cars seen travelling on an average day are compliant… they don’t pay a penny more.”

01:04 PM GMT

Sunak won’t be drawn on general election date

Rishi Sunak would not be drawn on the precise timing of the next general election.

The Prime Minister was invited during an interview in Coventry today to confirm if a general election would be held in July or August after he last week ruled out a national contest on May 2.

Mr Sunak responded with laughter and then said: “I spoke about this last week and many times before. What matters is the choice at that election – the substance.

“As we have seen over the past few weeks, and will continue to see this week, our plan is working. Taxes are being cut by £900 for a typical person in work, the state pension going up by £900, the number of boat crossings down by a third, waiting lists starting to come down – those are the things we are focused on.

“If we stick with that plan I can deliver a brighter future for everyone in our country. That’s the choice at the election and that’s what we will deliver.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured today during a visit to Coventry - Carl Recine /Reuters

12:47 PM GMT

PM ‘still committed’ to Rwanda flights this spring

The Prime Minister said he is “still committed” to Rwanda deportation flights taking off this spring.

The Rwanda Bill is back in the House of Commons today and could be on the statute book by the end of the week.

Asked what the earliest is for planes to take off, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters: “I am still committed to the timeline that I set out previously, which is we aim to get a flight off in the spring.

“It’s important that we get the Rwanda scheme up and running because we need to have a deterrent.”

12:21 PM GMT

Tories ‘united in wanting to deliver a brighter future for our country’, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak insisted the Conservative Party is “united” as he sought to play down Tory leadership speculation.

Asked during a pooled interview why he could not get his Tory colleagues to “shut up”, Mr Sunak answered: “All Conservatives are united in wanting to deliver a brighter future for our country.”

After listing tax cuts, state pension increases, and progress on tackling illegal migration as things that matter to people, Mr Sunak added: “We are absolutely united in delivering for the country on these important matters.”

Rishi Sunak shakes hand at an apprentice training centre at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry - Carl Recine /Reuters

12:14 PM GMT

Sunak ‘not interested’ in Tory leadership speculation

Rishi Sunak said he was “not interested” in Tory leadership speculation as he argued “it doesn’t matter”.

Asked during a visit to the West Midlands this morning why he did not let one of his “disloyal colleagues” have the “poisoned chalice” of being PM, Mr Sunak said: “I’m not interested in all Westminster politics. It doesn’t matter. What matters is the future of our country. And that’s what I am squarely focused on.

“That’s what I get up every morning, working as hard as I can, to deliver – whether it’s cutting people’s taxes, increasing the state pension, today increasing the number of apprenticeships and talking to small businesses.

“Those are the things that matter to people. And as we have seen over the last few weeks, our plan is working. Inflation is coming down, wages are growing and the economy is back to growing again.”

12:00 PM GMT

GB News episodes broke Ofcom rules

Three Tory MPs have been found to have broken Ofcom’s broadcasting rules on due impartiality during programmes on GB News.

The watchdog’s probe involved five episodes of shows presented separately by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister without portfolio Esther McVey, and backbencher Philip Davies.

You can read the full story here.

11:41 AM GMT

Khan launches re-election campaign

The London mayoral election is “a choice that will determine if London’s brighter days are ahead of us or behind us,” Sadiq Khan said.

Launching his campaign for re-election this morning, Mr Khan said the contest would be a “two-horse” race and the “closest” ever between himself and Tory candidate Susan Hall.

He said: “It’s a choice that will determine if London’s brightest days are ahead of us or behind us, and if the next generation of young Londoners will be better off than the last.

“So please don’t leave it to chance. Vote for the future you want for our amazing city on May 2.”

11:21 AM GMT

Wallace urges Tories and Labour to commit to higher defence spending

Ben Wallace urged the Tories and Labour to pledge in their next manifestos to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP.

The Government has said it wants defence spending to 2.5 per cent but it has not given a firm deadline for getting there.

Mr Wallace, a former defence secretary, said this morning he wanted the parties to go further than that.

He told Times Radio this morning that he wanted to make “all the main political parties realise the dangers that we face and that it [three per cent] should be in the manifestos”.

11:05 AM GMT

Ben Wallace tells Tory rebels it is ‘too late’ to replace Sunak

Ben Wallace has told Tory rebels it is “too late” to replace Rishi Sunak and they must focus on trying to win the next general election.

The former defence secretary said Tory leadership “shenanigans” only benefit the Labour Party.

He told Times Radio: “There comes a moment in time in the electoral cycle where you effectively put on your best suit, you stand up and you march towards the sound of the guns and you get on with it.

“Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister. He set out his plan. He set out his idea and vision, which I think is to effectively, quite rightly, fix the economy, get inflation down. If we get inflation down, we can see interest rates drop.

“Whether colleagues are happy with him or not, it’s too late, right. Get on with it. Stand up. And you know, at some stage this year, commit to engage in the general election and put our best case forward. There is no other alternative. And that’s just the reality of it.”

He added: “Ultimately the only victor of this type of shenanigans is the Labour Party. But actually, look, we are 14 years into a government, time to put our best case forward, whenever that may be.”

10:54 AM GMT

Khan could get more done in London if there was a Labour government, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer argued Sadiq Khan would be able to achieve more as the Mayor of London if there was a Labour government.

Mr Khan is today launching his campaign as he seeks a historic third term at City Hall, with the mayoral election taking place on May 2.

Sir Keir said: “Imagine the transformation if we had a Labour mayor in London, working alongside a Labour government, how much more we could do - at much greater pace - for all of our communities.

“We know that, nationally, the country wants change, you can feel it everywhere you go. Fourteen years of failure and the country wants the chance to say ‘let’s change’.

“They know the Tories can’t deliver that change. Look around you, is there anything now working better than it did 14 years ago? The answer to that question is no.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan are pictured this morning as they visited a housing site in London - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

10:41 AM GMT

Sunak: Government ‘absolutely moving in right direction’ on help for business

Rishi Sunak said he believed the Government is “absolutely moving in the right direction” when it comes to providing more help for businesses.

Concluding his short speech in the Midlands this morning, the Prime Minister said: “Our role is to create the conditions for you to thrive, to make sure that your hard work and aspiration is rewarded and to restore that promise of entrepreneurship.

“We are not there yet but we are absolutely moving in the right direction. So let’s stick to the plan and build a better, brighter future together.”

10:37 AM GMT

PM sets out ‘three big steps’ to help businesses succeed

Rishi Sunak said the Government is taking “three big steps” to help businesses succeed.

“First, we are cutting your taxes,” he said as he pointed to changes to business rates and cuts to National Insurance.

The Prime Minister said the second step was to “cut red tape” as he announced a further “simplification process” of rules and regulations.

The third step was to “make it easier to get the finance you need” to fund business growth, he said.

10:34 AM GMT

Sunak pledges to restore ‘promise of entrepreneurship’

Rishi Sunak is now delivering a speech at a business event in the Midlands.

The Prime Minister said he “grew up in a small business” as he referred to his family’s pharmacy.

Mr Sunak said that if people work hard then their businesses should have a chance of success because that is the “promise of entrepreneurship”.

Mr Sunak said that promise had come under strain in recent years but the Government is working to help small business owners succeed.

10:24 AM GMT

Rwanda Bill returns to the House of Commons

Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda Bill will return to the House of Commons this afternoon as it edges closer to making it onto the statute book.

MPs will consider 10 amendments made to the Bill in the House of Lords and the expectation is the Government will seek to overturn all 10.

Voting is due to start at 8pm this evening. The changed Bill will then return to the upper chamber on Wednesday as part of the “ping pong” process.

If peers vote through further amendments the Bill will go back to the Commons and MPs will vote on whether to keep or remove the changes.

It appears likely that the Bill will complete its parliamentary journey this week and become law. The Government hopes that will pave the way for deportation flights to finally take off.

10:07 AM GMT

Rishi Sunak to deliver short speech

Rishi Sunak will deliver a short speech on his plans to boost business later this morning.

The Prime Minister is attending a business event in the Midlands and he will pledge to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships.

We are expecting to hear from Mr Sunak at about 10.30am.

10:01 AM GMT

Labour private school tax plan ‘based on politics of envy’, says Keegan

Gillian Keegan claimed Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private school fees was “ill-thought-through” and “based on the politics of envy”.

The Education Secretary was responding to a new report which found the tax raid could cost the taxpayer £1.6 billion a year because it could force a quarter of private pupils into the state sector.

Ms Keegan tweeted that Labour needed to explain how it would “fill this £1.6bn black hole” and boost pupil place numbers in state schools.

“As always with Labour, they have no plan to raise education standards so revert to short-term gimmicks,” she said.

09:47 AM GMT

Calling election to torpedo leadership contest a ‘terrible idea’, says ex-minister

Sir Simon Clarke has cautioned against the suggestion that Rishi Sunak would be prepared to call a general election if Conservative rebels try to trigger a formal Tory leadership contest (see the post below at 08.17).

The former levelling up secretary said it would be a “terrible idea” as he referred to the Lascelles Principles.

Those principles refer to a constitutional convention which sets out the circumstances in which the monarch could refuse a request from a PM to dissolve Parliament for an election.

Three conditions would need to be met: If the current Parliament was still deemed viable, if an election would be “detrimental” to the economy and if the monarch could find a replacement PM who could command a working majority.

Sir Simon Clarke tweeted: “The Lascelles Principles suggest this would be a terrible idea.”

09:32 AM GMT

Badenoch ‘not interested in standing to be PM’

Kemi Badenoch said she is “not interested in standing to be prime minister”.

The Business and Trade Secretary said she had tried to “shut down those rumours” after she was told that her name had been floated as a potential replacement for Rishi Sunak.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I have made it very clear that Rishi Sunak is the person who is going to lead the country into the election. I support him fully.

“I have, as much as possible, made it clear that I am not interested in standing to be prime minister. I have shut down those rumours.

“There will always be people who will speculate on your behalf. This has happened with every prime minister that I have seen as an MP. It seems to be the nature of things today.”

'I am not interested in standing to be Prime Minister.'



Business and Trade Secretary @KemiBadenoch rules out running for PM in the general election amid reports that Rishi Sunak could be replaced before the next general election.@susannareid100 | @edballs pic.twitter.com/lQNzLg5j50 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2024

09:15 AM GMT

Minister: Leadership speculation ‘part and parcel’ of politics

Kemi Badenoch said she did not think there “is very much to these rumours” about Conservative MPs wanting to replace Rishi Sunak with Penny Mordaunt.

The Business Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “I’m sure if Penny was here, she would be distancing herself from those comments.

“I have been saying for a long time that the small minority of MPs who think that this is something to be talking about should stop it. We have local elections, people need to know what the Government and local government has been doing for them.

“But I also know that the Prime Minister has seen this happen many times before — people used to put out similar rumours about other candidates for many years. It is just part and parcel of politics.

“I am very happy to be with him this morning, we work well together, I will be supporting him today. I don’t think that there is very much to these rumours. It is almost the same thing we have been reading week after week for the last two years.”

09:05 AM GMT

Pictured: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives in Westminster this morning

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, is pictured this morning in Westminster - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock

08:48 AM GMT

Tories should not give donations back to Frank Hester, says Badenoch

The Conservative Party should not return donations from Frank Hester, Kemi Badenoch said this morning as she said people who apologise “should be forgiven”.

There have been calls for the Tories to give back £10 million in donations from Mr Hester after he became embroiled in a racism row over comments he allegedly made in the past about Diane Abbott.

But Ms Badenoch said she was “surprised” by the suggestion that the money should be returned.

Asked if the Tories should give the money back, she told LBC Radio: “No, I don’t think so at all. I am actually quite surprised that people suggest this.

“This was something that happened five years ago. He wasn’t talking to Diane Abbott, it wasn’t even really about Diane Abbott, he used her in a reference that was completely unacceptable, he has apologised for it.”

She added: “The point I am making is that when people apologise they should be forgiven…”

08:38 AM GMT

Pictured: Dowden shakes hands with Blinken during democracy summit in Seoul

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R) shakes hands with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden during a family photo session at the Third Summit for Democracy in Seoul - Evelyn Hockstein/AFP

08:36 AM GMT

Tory leadership rebels are being ‘self indulgent’, says Business Secretary

Tory rebels plotting against Rishi Sunak are being “self indulgent”, Kemi Badenoch said this morning.

The Business and Trade Secretary also labelled Westminster speculation about Mr Sunak’s leadership as a “minority affair” as she sought to play down its significance.

She told LBC Radio: “Most of the things that your listeners see and read, I really want them to know that these are minority affairs, they are not what is happening in the vast majority of the parliamentary party.”

She added: “Those people who are going around putting these things out are being self-indulgent but this happens under every leader, it is just part and parcel of politics.”

08:23 AM GMT

Conservative Party ‘works very well together’, insists Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch insisted the Conservative Party “works very well together” but she conceded some Tory MPs may well be “unhappy”.

The Business and Trade Secretary told LBC Radio: “The facts are that the party works very well together. Yes, of course, there will be some people who are unhappy, I am not going to deny that.

“But we need to move away from the scenario where one or two people can create all the news and 300 others can’t get a word in.”

08:17 AM GMT

Sunak ‘prepared to call election’ if rebel Tories force leadership contest

Rishi Sunak would be prepared to call a general election if Conservative rebels try to trigger a formal Tory leadership contest, it has been reported.

The Times quoted a “senior ally” of Mr Sunak as saying that the PM is “not just going to roll over” if MPs try to oust him.

The ally said: “People should be careful what they wish for. It’s up to them. If they don’t want an election they should stop messing about.

“Rishi could easily say ‘OK, if that’s the mood of the party I don’t think it’s fair to put it to another leadership contest’. He can say reasonably he might just go to the palace instead.”

08:13 AM GMT

Badenoch tells Tory rebels to ‘stop messing around’ and back Sunak

Kemi Badenoch has told Tory rebels to “stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister” amid speculation about a challenge to Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

The Business and Trade Secretary said any Tory MPs plotting against Mr Sunak were being “self indulgent” at a time when the Conservatives should be focused on local elections on May 2.

Asked for her message to the rebels, she told LBC Radio: “I have said many times that people need to stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister.

“But I think at this particular time it is really important that we remember that there are thousands of councillors all around the country who are going to be standing for election in May. We need people to focus on what they have been doing to help their local communities and not be obsessed with Westminster psychodrama.

“So it is actually important that we help demonstrate, especially for those Conservative councillors who I want to see reelected, what the Government has been doing.”