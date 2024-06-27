Sunak and Starmer clash in testy final UK TV debate

STORY: :: Sunak and Starmer clash over credibility,

migration and transgender rights at final debate

:: Keith Starmer, Labour party leader

"Because this isn't just, you know, what's happened this week, last week in the Gambling Commission, we saw Partygate earlier in this parliament. The prime minister himself was convicted and fined for breaking the rules, which he brought in and imposed on everybody else.”

:: June 26, 2024

:: Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister

“I also think leadership means being straight with people. It means having the courage of your convictions, not changing your mind on every single position that you've taken and being upfront about what you want to do for the country. That's not what Keir Starmer is doing. He's not being honest with everyone about his plans to raise their taxes. I think that will erode trust in politics and that's the choice at this election."

:: Nottingham, England

"Because they're not being processed. They cannot be returned to where they came from, can they, Prime Minister, if he wants to correct that, now is his chance to do that"

"Well, do you know where these people come from?"

"He's not answering the question."

"Iran, Syria, Afghanistan. So when Keir Starmer says he's going to return people, is he going to sit down? Are you going to sit down with the Iranian ayatollahs? Are you going to try and do a deal with the Taliban? It's completely nonsensical what you are saying, right? You are taking people for fools. I think that these people should not stay in our country. They will be on planes to Rwanda. That's what I want to do with them. You still can't answer the question. All the migrants who arrive will be processed and put on planes to Rwanda."

"There is a choice on that question at this election because Keir Starmer has not matched my pledge to reform the Equalities Act to pass new law. That is the only way to deliver on what Vicky says. And the reason he won't do that, I don't know, but he can explain. It's because he's not sure like I am, that when it comes to these matters, sex means biological sex and that's how you protect female only spaces and services."

"Yes is the answer to the question. It's very important that we protect women's spaces. // But what I will also say is that I do recognise that there are a small number of people who are born into a gender that they don't identify with, and I will treat them as I treat all human beings, with dignity and respect. And I'll tell you for why. Because if you don't, you end up with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom standing in parliament, making an anti-trans joke in front of the mother of a murdered trans teenager. I will never, ever allow myself to be put into that position."

A snap YouGov poll said the debate had been a tie, with both on 50%.

Polls indicate that Labour's Starmer is on course to win the election with a large majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. The two leaders have met at several debates or public sessions with voters, increasingly focusing on who was better suited to lead the country.