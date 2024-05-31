How Sunak and Starmer will tackle the headache of Trump’s conviction

The Trump convictions present a slightly different set of problems for each of the two party leaders, writes Rayner

How do you solve a problem like The Donald? Just as the general election campaign was warming up this week, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer found coverage of their campaigns obliterated by the guilty verdicts from New York, as if a Trump-shaped celestial body had arrived over Britain and blocked out the Sun.

No matter how hard the two party leaders might try to dead bat questions about their views on the presidential candidate’s unprecedented convictions, the issue will keep coming up and there is a danger for both of them that it will expose divisions in their parties.

There is no getting away from the fact that Trump is now a felon – and no political leader, let alone one who used to be director of public prosecutions, as in Starmer’s case, can condone criminality.

But there is also the inescapable possibility – perhaps even a probability according to the bookies – that Trump will enter the White House for a second time and become the most important international ally of whoever is in Number 10 come July. Messy doesn’t even begin to cover it.

The Trump convictions present a slightly different set of problems for each of the two party leaders, but it is surely Starmer who will be the more unsettled.

When he was asked about it for the first time on the morning of May 31, he appeared slightly flustered as he said he was willing to work with “whoever is elected president”.

David Gauke, the former justice secretary who lost his seat in 2019, says: “I think Sunak will stick to the line that the choice of US President is a matter for the American people and not something for British politicians to interfere with, and it might be easier for Sunak to hold that line than Starmer.

“Conservative voters are likely to be split: there will be some Conservative voters who will be sympathetic to Trump, whereas Starmer’s challenge is that the overwhelming majority of Labour supporters will want him to be quite forceful in condemning Trump.

'Conservative voters are likely to be split,' says David Gauke, the former justice secretary - PA

“But whoever wins the election knows that they may be having to deal with a Trump presidency. Keir Starmer will recognise that and won’t want to be too anti-Trump, but the danger of that is that he appears evasive and inauthentic.”

Regardless of how much criticism Starmer is able to deflect, there is a distinct danger that Labour candidates, and even front benchers, might express strong personal opinions about Trump, leading to a breakdown of party discipline just when Starmer needs it most.

Gauke says: “Partly because Labour don’t so far have any new policies to announce, there is a bit of a vacuum around them so media attention is going to focus much more on this, as it has done with Diane Abbott.

“It will be interesting to see if Angela Rayner says anything about Trump, because she seems emboldened now that she has been cleared of wrongdoing over her house sale.

“The mood of the Labour Party will be very anti-Trump but Starmer will have to pull his punches.”

'There is a danger for Keir Starmer that he is just going to be constantly asked to condemn what one of his candidates has said about Trump,' says a Tory insider - Wattie Cheung

Tory insiders say that the main problem Trump presents for them is his unrivalled ability to dominate the news, which has meant that damaging stories about Labour splits over Abbott have been bumped down the agenda since the verdicts came through. The carefully-planned “grid” of announcements over the next five weeks could similarly be blown off course by further developments across the Atlantic.

One source on the Conservative campaign team says: “It’s much more of a problem for them than it is for us.

“There is a danger for Keir Starmer that he is just going to be constantly asked to condemn what one of his candidates has said about Trump.

“Bear in mind that Trump is going to be out there saying all sorts of stuff on a daily basis during the election, because his sentencing isn’t for weeks, so the potential for candidates constantly reacting to things he has said is very high.

“Will Angela Rayner be able to resist stepping out of line? They can’t control her because she is directly elected; she wants Starmer’s job and he can’t get rid of her.

“There is also the issue of security, which will come up during the election. If Labour has a problem with Trump, that is a problem for national security if he becomes president.”

David Gauke and other members of the Conservative Party have speculated whether Angela Rayner will give an opinion on Trump's verdict - PA

Sunak may come under pressure not only from the Right of his party to show support for Trump, but also from the former president’s US allies, particularly if Right-wing leaders from other countries, such as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu or Italy’s Georgia Meloni, throw their weight behind him.

Sunak, though, will be reluctant to show any sign of playing favourites less than a week before he meets Joe Biden at the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

The one saving grace for Sunak and Starmer is that the summer election means the US election in November is not yet on top of them. They can portray it as a far-off event that does not have a bearing on the UK election, whereas an October or November UK election would have brought it into much sharper focus, with or without a Trump conviction.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, tells The Telegraph: “It used to be that, faced with a scenario like Trump’s, politicians would say ‘I can’t comment on this matter because it is under active litigation in our judicial system. I will defer any comment until the courts have concluded their deliberations.’ This is the right and prudent thing to say, especially foreign politicians.”

Coverage of Mr Trump's verdict has overshadowed the Labour and Conservative Parties' early campaign trails - Bloomberg

Bolton says the appeals process, which has not even started yet, could take years. It would mean that the next prime minister could be facing the same questions – and giving the same answers – for a very long time to come.

On the campaign trail on Friday, the early signs were that both party leaders were doing pretty much what Bolton expected.

Sunak said he was “focused squarely on the election here at home”, adding that: “You wouldn’t expect me to comment on another country’s domestic politics or judicial processes.”

Starmer told the BBC: “Ultimately, whether he [Trump] is elected president will be a matter for the American people…[we] obviously respect the decision of the court, the independent court.”

One man who will be rather less equivocal about working with Trump is Nigel Farage, the honorary president of Reform UK, who is not standing for Parliament but is campaigning for the party and is an unapologetic supporter and friend of the ex-president.

His take on events in New York, expressed on social media, is that: “This verdict is a disgrace. Trump will now win big.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson described the guilty verdicts in New York as “a machine gun mob-style hit-job on Trump” and dismissed the entire trial as “nakedly political. It was completely artificial.”

He also claimed that on the issue of Ukraine, “he has the energy and coherence to ensure we get the right answer: the defeat of Putin, and a clear message to the world, especially China, that aggression does not pay”.

The polls, as well as the results of the May local elections, suggest Reform will be a huge problem for the Tories on July 4, and the polarising effect of the Trump convictions might just drive a few more Trump sympathisers into the hands of the Right-wing alternative.

As any general would have been able to tell Sunak and Starmer, the problem with plans is that they rarely survive first contact with reality.