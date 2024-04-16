Sunak still waiting to speak to Netanyahu about Iran strike

Rishi Sunak was meant to speak to his Israeli counterpart about Iran's strike - Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has been seeking to speak to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, for more than 36 hours to urge restraint over Iran’s recent strike without the call taking place.

Downing Street at first said that the Prime Minister was due to speak to Mr Netanyahu on Monday, and then that changed to Tuesday.

By early afternoon on Tuesday, the call had still not happened.

Israeli media outlets have reported that Mr Netanyahu was refusing to take calls from world leaders seeking to influence the response to Saturday night’s attack.

An Israeli official denied reports that Mr Netanyahu is refusing to take Mr Sunak’s, call but did not specify when it will take place.

Downing Street denied that the UK – which supplied RAF jets to help thwart Iran’s barrage – was being “taken for granted” by Israel and suggested Mr Netanyahu’s other commitments meant a call had not been possible.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He has obviously been in discussions with his war cabinet.

“The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary have been speaking to their counterparts.”

The spokesman added: “Our position has been made very clearly. We are now working with allies in the region, including Israel, to de-escalate the situation.”