Sunak urges rail firms to use minimum service level powers during strikes

The Aslef union is carrying out nine days of walkouts - Anadolu

Rishi Sunak has demanded that rail companies use new powers to implement minimum service levels during strikes as he accused unions of running a “campaign of contempt”.

The Prime Minister called for train operators to “act in the best interests of their passengers” and enforce the requirement to provide at least 40 per cent of normal services.

Mr Sunak called on the Aslef union, which is carrying out nine days of walkouts, to drop its act of “self-harm” and hold a proper vote of members on the latest pay deal.

Members of the train drivers’ union are walking out across 16 train companies during this week, with the first round of strikes set to hit some of Britain’s busiest commuter railways on Tuesday.

Passengers have been encouraged to check what trains are running before they travel, with strikes set to hit six operators including Thameslink, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

However, no train companies have elected to use the power to implement minimum service levels, which was handed to them last year.

The Government has overseen deals to end rail strikes with the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions, leaving Aslef as the only union continuing to strike.

Mr Sunak told The Telegraph: “It is for this very reason that the minimum service levels legislation were introduced – not only for rail but across vital services including ambulance workers and Border Force too.

“They’re available for train operators to use – a key tool that train operators themselves have asked for – to reduce the impact of disruption on passengers. They should now use them.

“We have provided the train operators with what they needed in order for them to be ready to use these measures. Now the public rightly expects them to be deployed when strike action is called and for train operators to act in the best interests of their passengers.”

Mr Sunak said train drivers already earned around double the average salary in the UK. He called on Aslef to follow in the footsteps of other rail unions by giving its members a vote on the latest pay deal, which would take the average salary of a driver from £60,000 to nearly £65,000.

Story continues

He said: “It’s frustrating that, yet again, Aslef’s leadership has shown no interest in resolving this dispute while continuing their campaign of contempt for British passengers and taxpayers, who have subsidised the railways with £12 billion in the past year alone.”

It comes as the bosses of train companies were revealed to be making multi-million pound salaries despite the disruption caused by this week’s walkouts.

Bonuses of £1.3 million were shared between bosses at GWR owner FirstGroup last year, while the highest-paid executive at Arriva, Chiltern Railways’ parent company, was awarded a 61 per cent increase in pay and perks, the Daily Mail reported.

The minimum service levels law, passed last year, has not yet been used despite the ongoing trade union disruption.

When the strikes were first announced, Mick Whelan, the Aslef general secretary, said: “When they couldn’t bully us into backing down, they brought in minimum service levels – designed, effectively, to ban strikes by making them ineffective – but this new law won’t ease industrial strife. It will just make it worse.”

An extra five-day strike on LNER was announced and then cancelled after the train company backed down from using the minimum service levels law. Unionised company staff will still walk out this Friday as part of Aslef’s ongoing strikes over pay rises.

One source at the Department of Transport confirmed that some train operating companies had looked at introducing minimum service levels but decided against it.

“It’s not clear as to what their reasoning is – that is something that is being looked into,” said the source. “We have had a very clear expectation that they should be ready to use these powers, and if they don’t then the onus is on them to explain their decision-making to passengers and to us.”

Another set of rail-related strikes was called off on Monday. Members of the Unite union working at GWR train depots suspended a walkout after being offered a pay increase worth six per cent this year and 5.2 per cent next year, plus a £1,250 lump sum.