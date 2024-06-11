Sunak vows to abolish NI for the self-employed in ‘very bold’ manifesto

Rishi Sunak vowed to abolish national insurance for almost all self-employed workers as he unveiled a “very bold” tax-cutting Conservative manifesto.

The Prime Minister said more than four million people would benefit from the move, which would foster a “culture of enterprise” and boost the economy.

He also confirmed that he would press ahead with a further 2p cut in the rate of national insurance paid by salaried employees if he wins the election.

That would mean the rate that workers pay has been halved from 12 per cent to just six per cent in the space of a year, following two previous cuts.

Launching his manifesto at Silverstone, Mr Sunak said the joint move was “the next step” in the Tories’ long-term ambition to completely abolish the tax.

The document states: “Last year, the main rate of National Insurance for the self-employed stood at nine per cent.

“To recognise the unique contribution of these risk-takers and entrepreneurs to our economy and the insecurity they face without the rights and protections that employees enjoy, we will abolish it entirely by the end of the next Parliament.

“This is a massive simplification of the tax system which means that 93 per cent of self-employed people – four million of them – will no longer pay self-employed National Insurance.”

Analysis carried out by wealth manager Quilter found the change would save a self-employed worker, on an average salary, £1,346 a year.

But under the plans, 7 per cent of the highest earning self-employed workers would continue to pay national insurance.

The party would only abolish the main rate of the levy, which is charged at 6 per cent of self-employed earnings between £12,570 and £50,270.

An upper rate of 2 per cent, which is applied to profits over £50,270, will remain in place.

The move will be seen in part as an attempt to address criticism from Tory MPs of the Government’s approach to taxing the self-employed.

Backbenchers from across the party have repeatedly called for the repealing of controversial rules - known as IR35 - which have plagued the self-employed.

The rules were designed to clamp down on avoidance of National Insurance and income tax but have ended up punishing freelance and contract work.

Mr Sunak faced a grilling over whether the manifesto goes far enough, with the Tories trailing Labour by more than 20pc in the polls and facing a landslide defeat.

Whilst there is a pledge to raise the rates of income tax or VAT, some Conservative backbench MPs had wanted their party to make a bolder offer.

In particular, there is no commitment to unfreeze income tax thresholds, which have dragged millions of Britons into higher tax brackets over recent years.

Mr Sunak insisted that the changes outlined in the document would mean that the overall tax burden was one percentage point lower than previously forecast.

The manifesto also includes a pledge to abolish stamp duty on homes worth up to £425,000 for first-time buyers and to reintroduce the Help to Buy scheme.

Delivering his speech, the Prime Minister admitted he was “not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with our party and with me”.

But he insisted the Tories are the only party “with the big ideas to make our country a better place to live” and said voters could trust him to carry on cutting tax.

He also attacked Labour, saying the choice between the two parties was “crystal clear” and accusing Sir Keir Starmer of plotting a tax raid on the state pension.

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak stepped back from including a commitment to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in the manifesto.

The Prime Minister has left open the door to the possibility but has not committed to it despite pressure from right-wing Tory MPs to go further.

The manifesto states that if a future Tory Government was forced to choose between “our security and the jurisdiction of a foreign court, including the ECHR, we will always choose our security”.

Mr Sunak looked to be in a bouyant mood as he took to the stage at Silverstone - Andrew Fox

Asked at the launch why he had not taken a tougher stance, he repeated the wording and pointed to powers in the Safety of Rwanda Act to ignore rule 39 orders, which the Strasbourg court had previously used to block the first deportation flight to Rwanda in June 2022.

“I would not have put that power in the Bill if I was not prepared to use it,” he said.

The manifesto says the party will work with other countries to “rewrite” asylum treaties to make them fit for the “challenges” of illegal migration.

It also pledges to run a “relentless, continual process of permanently removing illegal migrants to Rwanda with a regular rhythm of flights every month, starting this July until the boats are stopped”.

Along with the pledge on the ECHR, Mr Sunak maintained it would be an effective deterrent to stop the boats although he declined, for operational security reasons, to put a figure on the number of Rwanda flights per month, when asked.

Mr Sunak's wife Akshata Murty applauded her husband alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary James Cleverly - Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

The manifesto also pledged to ensure all asylum claims were processed in six months and end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers. There are currently 55,410 cases relating to 78,907 people who have been waiting more than six months.

It also committed to bringing the Illegal Migration Act into force, under which there are some 64,000 migrants in limbo as they have been denied asylum in the UK and are awaiting deportation to Rwanda.

Asylum campaigners believe the Government will not be able to deport all 64,000 to Rwanda, raising the possibility that they could be granted some form of amnesty to remain or claim asylum in the UK.

Labour has pledged to scrap the Rwanda scheme from day one of coming to power - and to deal with the 64,000 through the asylum system.

The manifesto also announced new health checks on legal migrants before they came to the UK so that any “likely to be a burden on the NHS” would have to pay a contribution on top of the normal £1,035 health surcharge or take out health insurance.

Elsewhere, the dossier commits to a lowering of green levies on energy bills in a move that is calculated to win over net zero sceptic backbenchers.

The dossier states that the Conservatives will use the falling cost of renewable energy like wind and solar to cut the cost of green taxes on the public.

“We will ensure the annual policy costs and levies on household energy bills are lower in each year of the next Parliament than they were in 2023,” it says.

The manifesto is explicit that the Tories will not introduce any new green taxes.

It also confirms that the Tories would press ahead with a number of previous policy commitments were they to win the election on July 4.

These include Mr Sunak’s proposal to introduce a ban on smoking and his plans to boost defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the end of this decade.

The Conservatives would also ban the use of mobile phones during the school day and amend the Equality Act to better protect female-only spaces.

Mandatory national service would also be introduced for all school leavers at 18, with the choice between a placement in the military or civic service roles.