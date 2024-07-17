Sunak warned before election of legal breach if prisoners were not released early

Rishi Sunak was given the memo by Darren Tierney a week before the then prime minister called the general election - FRANK AUGSTEIN/AP

Rishi Sunak was warned a week before calling the election that he risked breaching his legal responsibilities if he didn’t release prisoners early.

A leaked memo, sent to the former prime minister on May 15, warned that there would be a “critical failure” of the criminal justice system unless he gave the go ahead to a scheme to release prisoners before the halfway point in their sentences.

The Cabinet Office memo warned that the administration of justice would become “untenable” to the point that the police and judiciary would no longer be able to exercise their legal duties.

The risk of the prisons running out of space was so great that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, chaired emergency Cobra meetings himself on how to respond.

The disclosures, first reported by The Guardian, come just days after Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, announced that thousands of criminals will be automatically released 40 per cent of the way through their prison sentences rather than at the halfway point in order to prevent jails running out of space.

In a speech at Five Wells prison in Wellingborough, she said she had no option because of the risk the prison crisis could collapse the criminal justice system within weeks, leading to the “total breakdown of civil law and order”.

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, visited Five Wells prison to make a speech about prison reform - JOE GIDDENS/PA

As revealed by The Telegraph, prisoners released early will include violent offenders serving sentences under four years for crimes such as assault as well as burglars, robbers and thieves. Sex offenders, terrorists, domestic abusers and those jailed for over four years for serious violence will be excluded.

The plans, originally drawn up by Alex Chalk, the then justice secretary, were blocked by No 10 over fears of a lack of support in parliament.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials and Mr Chalk are understood to have repeatedly warned that all other options had already been tried or were unviable, leaving no alternative but to introduce the scheme to avoid a meltdown in the justice system.

The leaked document was sent to Mr Chalk and Mr Sunak by Darren Tierney, the cabinet office’s director of propriety and ethics, on May 15, a week before the then prime minister called the election.

“Based on the advice received from Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and the MoJ, it is clear that an urgent decision is required in respect of prison capacity to ensure the continued functioning of the criminal justice system [CJS]. Such a decision is for ministers,” it read.

“If, noting the stark advice and the legal, operational, and safety considerations therein, ministers chose not to agree with official advice on this issue, it would give rise to serious propriety and legal considerations.”

HMP Wandsworth has a severe problem with overcrowding and was the sixth prison to be issued with an urgent notification since November 2022 - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

The senior civil servant concluded: “Failure to act would bring the CJS to the point of critical failure and as a consequence the administration of justice itself would become untenable, to the point that the police and judiciary could no longer exercise their functions in line with their statutory obligations.

“It would also become extremely difficult, and in my view impossible, to present any respectable argument that both ministers and civil servants were discharging their legal duties and professional obligations.”

Last week, Ms Mahmood justified the emergency measures by revealing that prisons were just weeks away from running out of cells with only 700 spaces left in male prisons. This is close to the point at which they would have to start refusing to take offenders and suspects sent to them by the police and courts.

“When no cells are available, suspects cannot be held in custody. This means van-loads of dangerous people circling the country, with nowhere to go. The police would have to use their cells as a prison overflow, keeping officers off the streets. Soon, the courts would grind to a halt, unable to hold trials,” she said.

“With officers unable to act, criminals could do whatever they want, without consequence. We could see looters running amok, smashing in windows, robbing shops and setting neighbourhoods alight. In short, if we fail to act now, we face the collapse of the criminal justice system. And a total breakdown of law and order.”

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the leaked document.