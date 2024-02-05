Sunak wishes King ‘speedy recovery’ as well wishes pour in from politicians

Well wishes for the King have poured in from across the political spectrum after Buckingham Palace announced he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Charles has begun a schedule of regular treatments and has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who received treatment for kidney cancer in 2021, said: “One in two of us will develop cancer during our lives, but millions more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer.

“Sending best wishes to His Majesty for his treatment and to his family as they support him throughout.”

The King was also praised for making his diagnosis public.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins wrote on X: “My thoughts are with King Charles and the whole Royal Family.

“His decision to share his diagnosis to assist public understanding for all those affected by cancer is commendable.

“Wishing His Majesty the very best and look forward to seeing him resume his public duties.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we’d all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight’s news.”