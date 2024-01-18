Sunak's Rwanda plan passes vote in UK's lower house

STORY: The lower house of Britain's Parliament on Wednesday passed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial Rwanda scheme - which would allow Britain to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sunak's victory was costly though, with his authority weakened and divisions in his party exposed.

"The ayes to the right, 320. The nos to the left, 276. The ayes have it, the ayes have it, unlock."

In a nutshell, the bill aims to override a decision by the UK Supreme Court in November that declares it unlawful to send asylum seekers to the East African country.

Sunak has made stopping asylum seekers crossing over from France in small boats a central aim of his government - he defended his goals on Wednesday, during a question-and-answer before the vote.

"It is important that we stop the boats because illegal migration is simply not fair. Mr. Speaker, it's not right that some people jump the queue, that they take away our resources to help those who are the most compassionate that need our most help."

In the past two days, Conservative Party rebels voiced their opposition to the bill - and expressed fury at what they saw as Sunak's disregard for their concerns.

Right-wing critics say the bill doesn't go far enough and that there are loopholes which will be seized upon by asylum seekers to stop their deportation.

Britain's former immigration chief, Robert Jenrick:

"We have to get people out of the country within days, not months. And the operational plan behind this bill foresees that people will take months to be removed from the country. So what will happen is that our detained capacity will be filled. People will then be bailed to hotels. They will then abscond and never be seen again."

In the end, only 11 of Tuesday's almost 60 rebels voted against the bill.

Some worried that if they did not back it, they could inadvertently collapse the government.

Yvette Cooper - shadow home secretary from the opposition Labour Party - spoke after the vote.

"Former Tory cabinet ministers, deputy chairs on all sides queueing up to tell us is a bad bill. It won't work. It won't protect our borders. It won't comply with international law. It it's fatally flawed. The only thing the Tories all seem to agree on, is that the scheme is failing. The law won't solve it and the Prime Minister is failing too, and they know it."

The Rwanda legislation will head to parliament's House of Lords next, where it could face stumbling blocks.

While Sunak has promised the deportations would begin in spring this year, it is not clear when exactly those flights would begin.

Last month, British media also reported that the government was struggling to find airlines which would agree to provide flights to take the asylum seekers to Rwanda.