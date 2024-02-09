Suncoast High School graduate Devin Hester reportedly elected to NFL Hall of Fame

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, bringing Young in for a second stint in Brooklyn. Dinwiddie was also in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists. He will likely find ano