Suncrest celebrates its first 2024 graduates

NORTHEAST — It was a week full of celebrations across Suncrest College, with nearly 300 graduates celebrated during the first two official graduation ceremonies held as the new institution.

On May 28, Yorkton’s Anne Portnuff Theatre was packed with graduates, staff, along with friends and family celebrating the successes of graduates from the Yorkton, Melville, Fort Qu’Appelle, Canora, Kamsack and Esterhazy campuses. Just two days later, Melfort’s Kerry Vickar Centre was also full, celebrating the successes of students from the Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin campuses.

2024 marked Suncrest College’s first full graduation ceremony since the July 1, 2023 merger between legacy Parkland College and legacy Cumberland College, giving the institution an opportunity to revamp celebrations in a brand-new way “We are so proud of each and every one of our graduates within the Class of 2024."

Their accomplishments will also be remembered as the first of its kind in our new history of Suncrest College, and we can’t wait to see their successes now grow outside of the walls of our institution,” said Suncrest College President & CEO, Alison Dubreuil.

Suncrest College also welcomed multiple local dignitaries throughout the two days of celebration, with guest speakers in Parkland College alumni, Tashena Asham and Cumberland College alumni, Vince Ballantyne.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca