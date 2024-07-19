Sundance Film Festival announces Santa Fe as a finalist to host festival
The 'Gossip Girl' alum is celebrating the upcoming movie releases from both her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
Marvel Studios’ final trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” has let two of the movie’s big surprises out of the bag. One is that Lady Deadpool will be popping up alongside many other variants of the Merc with the Mouth. Various teasers for the Marvel tentpole had tipped off Lady Deadpool’s arrival, but this final trailer …
"Christina was a lovely, caring woman," Eastwood, 94, said in a statement
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
"The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous ... isn't true," says a source
"I had a bike accident resulting in a bad head injury. I took an ambulance to the hospital, saw a doctor, got stitches, had a follow-up appointment, got medicated, and the lot. The bill was $25,000."
The comedian, best known for his deadpan humor, died at his Los Angeles home on July 18, following a series of short illnesses
Don't just get even... get petty.
The black one-piece swimsuit reads, "I did not ask your opinion"
Halle Berry recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly to mark the 20th anniversary of “Catwoman” and admitted that she’s always hated being the sole target of the movie’s backlash. The infamous comic book movie was a box office flop, and Berry was awarded a Razzie for her performance. She famously showed up to the ceremony with …
"Sorry I said your toddler should be in commercials for birth control."
The Kansas City Current co-owner revealed her shorter locks in a new snap on Thursday, July 18
"We’re all #happy !!" Collins wrote in the caption, adding that she's not a good dancer
Lopez was photographed in the laid-back look on July 16 as she and Ben Affleck spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite coasts
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
Isabel Gallego had been missing since April 19 and authorities said she may have been trafficked.
A sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home.
Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove has paid a sweet tribute to former soap legend Violet Carson.
The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment, spoke about the "transformative" power of nature as one of her patronages made an exciting announcement