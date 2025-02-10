Sundance Veteran John Cooper Joins Northern California’s True West Film Center as Artistic Director

John Cooper, former director of the Sundance Film Festival, has been named the True West Film Center’s new Artistic Director.

As artistic director, Cooper will focus on crafting and implementing the artistic vision guiding all programs, including education, film screenings and the yearly True West Film Festival. Cooper’s position comes as the True West Film Center prepares to move to the James Redford Campus with a three-screen cinema and educational spaces opening this summer in Healdsburg, Calif., the historic wine country town north of San Francisco.

“I am delighted to welcome John to True West as our new Artistic Director,” executive director Kathryn Philip said. “Over a decades-long career, Cooper has demonstrated visionary artistic leadership, exceptional curatorial know-how, and a passion for supporting independent filmmakers. As we look toward opening our cinemas and expanding our programs to serve more Sonoma County residents than ever before, I am thrilled that we will do so with the benefit of Cooper’s deep experience and well-honed creative instincts.”

Cooper was at the frontline of American independent film at the Sundance Institute for more than 30 years, eventually working as director of the festival from 2010 to 2020. During his time there, he launched the Art House Convergence and led the festival’s expansion of satellite events in New York, Los Angeles, London and Hong Kong. Before his time at Sundance, he led Outfest, Los Angeles’ annual festival celebrating LGBTQ+ films, from 1995 to 1998.

“I am honored to join the True West team at this pivotal moment,” Cooper said in a statement. “As a longtime champion of art house cinemas, I know that film has the power to bring people together. I am inspired and invigorated by this opportunity to build a vibrant film culture in the North Bay.”

