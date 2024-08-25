Sunday: Climbing temperatures this week
WLKY Meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall.
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The Guinness World Record for the heaviest snake goes to the green anaconda, a massive creature that tips the scales at over 500 pounds — basically the snake equivalent of a grand piano. But when it comes to length, some ancient species stretch even longer than a school bus. These slithering giants are the ultimate combination of "long and strong."
The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar
A potent warm front is expected to bring severe weather trailing into the overnight. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at
"Community members get water flown in by the federal government but it’s rationed," journalist Brandi Morin shared with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.
After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
PIKE RIVER, Que. — The weeks-old baby turtle wriggles its legs as it's picked up from a blue tupperware bin and placed gently into a river south of Montreal. In a flash it's off, swimming deftly through the murky water before disappearing from view.
As Debby slowly moved up the Southeast coast as a tropical storm, the system showering Beaufort County with torrential rain and wiping out power.
Here’s what to know.
JASPER, ALTA. — One of Canada's most scenic highways has reopened as the wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to be held.
Even before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump for president, he repeatedly disappointed environmentalists, who said he had abandoned his green roots.
More than 72,000 people are living in drought conditions in California, the U.S. Drought Monitor said.
The fire could be seen from the city below.
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
There's a lot of misinformation and conspiracies out there about geoengineering, so let's clear the air.
Blue-green algae has been found at Belwood Lake reservoir and visitors are being asked to stay away because it could be toxic.The presence of a small blue-green algae bloom has been observed near the boat launch at Belwood Lake reservoir, just north of Fergus. Signage has been posted notifying the public of the conditions, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said in a release Friday.Some varieties of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and pets.The hot summer days have created "per