Sunday is first ever Gulf of America Day, says Trump

Donald Trump announced that Feb 9 was now the ‘the first-ever Gulf of America Day’ - Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump has announced that Sunday was the first ever Gulf of America Day after signing an executive order for the stretch of water to be renamed.

The president signed a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico and declared Feb 9 as “the first-ever Gulf of America Day” as Air Force One flew over the expanse of water, defined as an ocean basin and a marginal sea of the Atlantic Ocean.

The president also had the flight crew announce that the jet was passing over the newly renamed Gulf when he flew from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans, where he was due to attend the Super Bowl LIX.

“I call upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programmes, ceremonies and activities,” the proclamation stated.

The president signed an executive order shortly after taking office, which ordered the secretary of the interior to “take all appropriate actions” to rename the body of water as the “Gulf of America” including updating the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) database system.

Mr Trump spoke to the press before signing the proclamation - Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty

The order dictates that all federal references to the Gulf of America, including on agency maps, contracts and other documents and communications shall reflect its renaming.

The Gulf has “been an integral asset to our once burgeoning nation and has remained an indelible part of America”, as it formed a crucial artery for America’s early trade and global commerce, the order explains.

The new name has been adopted by Google, which said it would update the “Gname” for users in America when it is updated by the GNIS, which standardises what geographic features are called in official documents.

Those in Mexico will continue to see it referred to as the Gulf of Mexico, while those in other countries will see it side by side.

Mr Trump’s pledge to rename the Gulf drew a barely concealed snicker from Hillary Clinton during the president’s inaugural address, while Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico, sarcastically suggested the Gulf should be renamed “América Mexicana”.

She even displayed a map from 1607 that labelled the area north of modern-day Mexico as “Mexican America”.

Mr Trump shows off his proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico - Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty

The Telegraph understands the name will not change on official maps in Britain unless “Gulf of America” becomes the most commonly used name for it by English speakers. Officials believe that is not likely for some time, if at all.

Google said it would also rename Denali, America’s highest mountain, as Mount McKinley.

The Alaskan peak was officially called McKinley until 2015, when it was renamed to match what the native American population calls it. However, Mr Trump ordered the change to be reversed.

The mountain has a summit elevation of 20,310ft (6,190m) and is the tallest mountain in the world from base to peak on land, measuring 18,000ft (5,500m).