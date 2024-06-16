Sunday forecast: a very warm Father's Day
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
Unsettled conditions are expected to impact both British Columbia and the Prairies. Residents should prepare for a mix of weather, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details.
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A solar storm hit Mars after the sun unleashed a massive flare in May. Orbiters and the Curiosity rover witnessed the storm’s impact firsthand, including auroras.
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
If water usage in Calgary continues at its current rate, the city could be forced to bring in mandatory indoor water restrictions, the mayor said Friday, calling the situation "urgent and catastrophic."Jyoti Gondek delivered that message Friday morning during an update on the latest water main break developments as part of a plea for better conservation efforts from residents."We don't know what that looks like, I really don't want to get to that stage," Gondek said. "But if we can't do our part
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
A ridge of high pressure growing across the Ohio Valley will encompass the Northeast during the upcoming week and lead to some of the warmest days experienced in several years. New York City is expected to reach the mid-90s on Thursday, while Boston could get into the upper 90s.
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
There is a 65% chance that La Niña conditions will develop between July and September. The climate pattern is associated with dry weather in Southern California.
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
The jacarandas are blooming in all their glory. These maps show where you can find high concentrations of the love-it-or-hate-it tree.
An upper-level low pushing through Western Canada will bring the risk of thunderstorms and high elevation snowfall to parts of the region
Cooler than normal, rain, snow and even the risk for thunderstorms this weekend across B.C. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.The wildfire threatening Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is now less than a kilometre away from the community.In an update at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said there is a high probability of structure loss in the community overnight.The fire has not yet reached the airport road, but that could happen overnight, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.The fire, which was about five hectares earl
Nova Scotia is the largest exporter of seafood in Canada and the fund sets out to invest $6.5 million over the next three years