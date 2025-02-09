Sunday with Fred Sirieix: ‘Definitely one, most likely two, sometimes three coffees’

How does your Sunday start? Coffee. Definitely one, most likely two, sometimes, three. Then it’s 20 minutes of push-ups and squats on the kitchen floor to warm up, so I’m ready to face the very cold garage and finish exercising there.



What’s for lunch? The beauty of living in London is that there are so many cuisines from different countries. One Sunday I might feel like Vietnamese food; last Sunday I had a roast; this Sunday I’m going to a Chinese restaurant.



Sunday lunch at home? In France, you have a roast during the week, so I don’t feel obliged to cook one on Sunday. Two weeks ago, I made a classic chicken chasseur with French fries for my brother and his family.



Memories of Sundays growing up? Riding my bicycle in the woods near my home in Limoges and blowing up firecrackers with my brother. My auntie and cousins might come over, and my mum would cook something delicious.



Sunday rituals? I love to go for walks in the countryside. The only thing is that some people in my family get annoyed. It’s either too long, too wet, they’re tired, or they don’t feel like it. I close my ears and pretend I can’t hear their moaning.



Sunday box sets? Oh my God, I can’t wait for new episodes of Emily in Paris! I recognise a lot of the French ways. It’s very funny and cheesy. Of course it’s exaggerated, but there’s so much truth in it.



Do you get Sunday scaries? No, because the sun is going to rise and the world will keep turning, whatever the day is. On Sundays I get excited about Monday, because I’m starting the week refreshed.



You must sleep well, then? I do. When I get into bed I close my eyes and try to empty my mind, slow down my breathing, relax my muscles and get into a space where I don’t think about anything. Then I drift off.

