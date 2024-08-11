French 'kleptomaniac' gets suspended sentence for massive wine theft

An employee of a Burgundy wine company has been given a one-year suspended prison sentence in Dijon for stealing thousands of bottles of wine worth more than €600,000. The man's lawyer said her client suffered from "kleptomania" and had not made any money from the theft.

The maintenance worker with several vineyards in the prestigious Beaune wine producing region was unmasked by a surveillance camera that filmed him stealing four bottles in February 2024.

The man's house was searched when he was arrested.

Investigators discovered several cellars, including one at his mother's house, and thousands of bottles accumulated over a period of 15 years.

The value of the bottles – some of which were grands crus – may exceed over €1,000 each.

According to the 56-year-old defendant, who will also have to pay a €10,000 fine: "It was more mechanical than anything else".

'Nice cellar'

In all, nearly 1,300 bottles and almost 200 magnums of Burgundy were stolen between 2017 and 2024, with a total value of more than €640,000.

"I'm under medical supervision. It appears that I am suffering from depression and that this would be palliative," the frail-looking defendant told the court.

French court confiscates Bordeaux wine chateaux from Chinese magnate

Claiming not to have sold "any" of the stolen bottles, the accused said he had "no idea" of the damage.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

As temperatures climb, is the future of French wine in England?

Europeans toast to tradition as drinking habits show little sign of change

Can French wine survive the climate change fiasco?