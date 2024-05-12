Sunday, May 12 morning weather forecast
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An evacuation alert was issued in Alberta for Fort McMurray on Friday evening as an out-of-control wildfire burned nearby. Residents in the northern oilsands hub and the nearby community of Saprae Creek were told to be ready to leave on short notice. Jody Butz, regional fire chief and director of emergency management for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video update posted on Facebook late Friday that the two communities were not at risk and winds were
VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a
A Fish Tale A cruise ship came to port on Saturday with a surprising and stinky stowaway: a dead, rotting whale was found on its bow, The New York Times reports. And preliminary signs from an investigation point to the aquatic mammal, an endangered sei whale, and the boat colliding because the carcass — weighing […]
A La Niña summer could have significant implications for Canada, affecting everything from temperatures and precipitation patterns to agricultural productivity and wildfire risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the potential impacts and what Canadians can expect during the upcoming season.
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Residents of the town of Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nation have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire in northeast B.C., according to an evacuation order issued by the Northern Rockies Regional District (NRRD) and the nation shortly before 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday."Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and begin driving south towards Fort St. John. If you have
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — With the start of hurricane season less than a month away, U.S. officials who predict, prepare for and respond to natural disasters had a message for Floridians on Friday: It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will hit, but when. The 2024 hurricane season is expected to be busier than average. To ensure that people everywhere are prepared, officials visited residents in Sanford, a landlocked city in the middle of the Sunshine State. Even if they don't live on the coast, the of
Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday
Americans across the country may get a chance to see the northern lights this weekend. A series of solar flares and "explosions" from the sun may lead to geomagnetic storms that "can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth" from Friday evening through the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said on Thursday. Because the geomagnetic storms are severe, Americans in many of the northern states and some in the lower Midwest will likely see the aurora borealis.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
The mercury is expected to peak at around 25C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.
Here is a look at the aftermath of storm damage that took place in Tallahassee.
An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. and potentially disrupt power and communications this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday.