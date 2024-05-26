Sunday, May 26 morning weather forecast
Sunday, May 26 morning weather forecast
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year
An approaching Colorado Low moves into Ontario bringing the threat for severe storms Monday, including widespread heavy rainfall. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
May wants to end on an active note across Ontario as a system moseys through the region. Severe weather is possible on Monday
Tennessee conservationists have now released more than 100 hellbenders as part of a recent program.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
Hawaii's green sea turtles are dying from mysterious tumors. Maddux Alexander Springer spent 400 hours diving and working with a lab to find out why.
Two teams of scientists have discovered a theoretically habitable planet called Gliese 12b that’s smaller than Earth but bigger than Venus, just 40 light-years away.
Warm ocean water holds the key to the most powerful storms nature can throw our way.
This year could the worst hurricane seasons in history, experts predict. A coastal engineer shares how he protected his home during Hurricane Harvey.
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
A Central American tayra weasel that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured after about five days on the loose.
Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday
Climate scientists and engineers are looking at solutions, that to some, might sound like they’re straight out of science fiction.
Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa says nice weather will start the holiday weekend.
A portion of Los Angeles' Mulholland Drive has reopened after it was damaged during a monster storm that unleashed mud and debris flows nearly four months ago.
Storms could dampen your plans for the holiday weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
OTTAWA — A wall of flames met David Matear when he finally stepped outside of the downtown Fort McMurray hospital, after the final patient was hurried out of the building and into a waiting bus. "You couldn't see the trees. You just saw fire," said Matear, the senior operating director for the health system in northern Alberta at that time. "The fire was right on the doorstep … literally, probably about, I don't know, 200 metres away." The sky glowed red over the northern Alberta town, which fel
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Warnings were issued well before a campaign event about high winds that caused a deadly Mexico stage collapse this week, raising questions about why those alerts went unheeded. Organizers didn’t cancel an outdoor campaign rally in a suburb of the northern city of Monterrey, leaving the crowd only seconds to react when the stage structure, lighting and a giant screen were blown down, killing nine people and injuring 189. It was tragically par for the course for a country where
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup