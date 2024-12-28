Sunday morning storms possible

Scattered rain today, possible storms tomorrow.

Latest Stories

  • Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.

    Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.

  • Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment

    Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…

  • Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday

    Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Power restored for thousands on Boxing Day after storms hit southwest B.C.

    Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100

  • Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide

    A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year

  • Drizzling rain, blustery winds continue in B.C., another storm on the horizon

    There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast

  • Active weekend ahead drags Gulf moisture into Ontario

    A storm system is moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing warm temperatures and heavy rain to southern Ontario this weekend. Gulf moisture will fuel the storm, resulting in significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, along with a burst of warmth. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal

  • Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs

    Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.

  • Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building

    The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur

  • It would be Pierce County’s largest geoduck farm. Locals fought it. Now the state decides

    Taylor Shellfish Farms applied for permits to raise geoducks in the lagoon in 2014.

  • Storms expected to hit wide swaths of US on busy travel weekend

    Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…

  • Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful

  • Severe storms across the US could snarl holiday travel during one of the busiest weekends of the year

    Buckle up for a potentially bumpy ride, as coast-to-coast storms could impede millions of travelers this busy holiday weekend.

  • Fire company reminds people of dangers of carbon monoxide

    A Cumberland County fire department is reminding people about the dangers of carbon monoxide and urging them to place alarms in their residences.

  • Icebreaking operations in Labrador are underway to help ferry operations, says DFO

    The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is working this week along the coast of Labrador. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)An icebreaker continued work Friday along the Labrador coastline and the federal government is warning people to stay away for their own safety.The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is in the midst a three-day long operation around Lake Melville and is expected to conclude on Dec. 28."The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end ferry operations

  • Return of Snowbirds: Florida beaches hammered by hurricanes rejoice as part-timers come back

    Despite damages, snowbirds coming to support beaches hit hard

  • Georgia to lift ban on drilling new irrigation wells as state recovers from drought, storms

    The ban had been in effect for more than a decade.

  • Freezing rain threat for Ontario and Quebec

    Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.

  • Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.