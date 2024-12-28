Sunday morning storms possible

Storyful

The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful