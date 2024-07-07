Sunday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, prompting people living downriver to be evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
The New Brunswick Invasive Species Council is raising awareness about a rose species that's harming native trees and plants in the province.Kristin Elton, executive director of the council, told CBC Radio's Shift that multiflora rose bushes will grow onto other species and nearby vegetation, suffocating them and competing with them for resources."That's where we see the issues," she said. "It has these really tall canning structures that kind of come up and fountain out and over. When there is s
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
The unnamed newborn's sex will be determined at a later date
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says to expect two rounds of storms on Sunday, but she's mainly watching the risk in the afternoon and evening.
The City of Calgary is easing its outdoor water use restrictions, as its water supply outlook continues to improve. In an update on Saturday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city was shifting from stage 4 to stage 3 outdoor water use restrictions, effective immediately. Calgarians can once again start watering their gardens and outdoor plants, but only using handheld containers or buckets. Residents can use an outdoor tap or hose to fill a container, but only hand watering is allowed under stage 3 r