Sunday Morning Webcast

16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea
Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the storms out responsible for flood alerts Friday Evening, then goes immediately to the tropics where there is a low chance of tropical development in the Atlantic to the North Caribbean by next week and shows who is in the area for the most concerns for keeping track of the system at this time, then times out when storms are likeliest for you this weekend and what that will mean for temperatures.
(Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span. The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it, a White House official said.
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A heat wave blanketing Iran has forced authorities to cut operating hours at various facilities Saturday and order all government and commercial institutions to shutter the following day as hospitals receive over 200 people for heatstroke treatment.
About 200 tonnes of surplus strawberries from growers across the country will go on sale in the weeks ahead after more sunny days.
A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.
California’s largest wildfire of the year has burned an area larger than the size of the entire city of Los Angeles, destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes as wildfires wreak havoc in the Western United States. Meanwhile, homes and businesses in a popular Canadian resort town were incinerated as a wildfire continued to roar through the area. Here’s the latest:
A rare South Carolina waterspout was recently seen and videoed over Lake Murray. Take a look. The National Weather Service says steer clear if you see one.
A glacial flood in southern Iceland inundated a ring road on Saturday, causing a section at one end of the nearby bridge to give way and tear apart, the country's meteorological office said in a statement. "It is clear that it is an unusually large flood," the Met Office said. The road stretching from the coastal town of Vik south of the Myrdalsjokull glacier to the town of Kirkjubaejarklaustur, some 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) further east, was closed due to the flood, according to the Icelandic Road Administration's website.
“Once it saw me, it knew it wasn’t going to go in my direction,” officer says.
