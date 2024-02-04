Sunday Morning Webcast

The Canadian Press

Snowfall, winter storm and blowing snow warnings blanket large sections of Atlantic Canada, with Nova Scotia expected to see the worst from a weekend storm that began overnight Friday. Environment Canada says a low pressure system that had stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast could dump as much as 80 centimetres of snow in some areas of Nova Scotia. The weather agency says the northeastern part of the province and Cape Breton are expected to have 20 to 30 centimetres of wet snow on the ground