Sunday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
For the first time in recorded history, downtown San Francisco was issued a tornado warning on Saturday as severe storm conditions swept through the city, prompting local authorities to warn residents of the rare threat.
A montana low expected to bring tricky travel to Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Sunday. Details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
An apparent tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
Cold weather is expected to return to Alberta's capital in the coming days and the City of Edmonton says it is preparing for the change in temperatures.
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
As the Southeast recovers from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, experts warn that floodwaters from the storms may have accelerated the spread of invasive wildlife and plant species. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the introduction of new plants and animals can cause economic damage, environmental harm and risks to health.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
A strong atmospheric river drenched Northern California with heavy rains and damaging wind gusts Saturday, leaving well over 200,000 without power in the state.
Winter weather conditions are possible across much of the United States this weekend. Winter storm warnings are in place for California's Sierra Nevada mountains until 10 p.m. Saturday, where 6 to 24 inches of snow are possible. An avalanche watch is in effect for the backcountry areas in the Greater Lake Tahoe region due to the new snow and strong winds.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Inclement weather plagued areas of the U.S. in the first half of the weekend, with dangerous conditions including heavy snow in upstate New York, a major ice storm in Midwest states, severe weather warnings around Lake Tahoe and unsual tornado activity in Central California.
A week on from Storm Darragh, teams in the West Midlands are still dealing with a "trail of destruction".